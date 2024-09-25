Lexus LBX. Credit: Lexus UK | Lexus UK

Baby Lexus proves good things can come in small packages

We all know that size matters. But small definitely shouldn’t be seen as inadequate. Just ask Lexus. The luxury Japanese carmaker has launched the smallest car it’s ever built, the LBX self-charging hybrid. Why? Because it knows more people are downsizing when it comes to their car, but in doing so those owners don’t necessarily want to experience any downgrading in the quality either of the car’s interior, or its ride.

So, what exactly is the LBX? First, LBX stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover. I know, a bit of a mouthful. It’s also only the second-ever car from the company to have a three-letter name: the first was the LFA supercar. So we’re looking at extremes of the Lexus range here. Prices for the LBX range from £29,995 to £40,555.

Importantly, right from the start, it’s crucial to stress the baby Lexus comes with all the premium quality and technology that has made the company's larger cars popular. At its core though is the Toyota Yaris and Yaris Cross. Like its Toyota siblings, on which it’s loosely based, the LBX uses the same running gear. That means a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine combined with an electric motor and battery, with the system tuned to deliver 134bhp, a 5bhp increase over the most powerful version of the Yaris. And like the Yaris Cross, the LBX is available with either front-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive. I’m driving the FWD version in Takumi trim. Important to stress that the Lexus shares no body panels with the Toyota. The LBX very much has its own design identity. And it’s a look I personally like.

So how big is it?

Size, as I mentioned earlier, is important, and here the Lexus benefits from being slightly larger than the Yaris Cross. At 4190mm it's 10mm longer than the Toyota. Significantly it’s also 60mm wider than the Yaris Cross at 1825mm as well as enjoying a 20mm longer wheelbase at 2580mm. The combined result of those two dimensions is a much roomier cabin than the Toyota. Yes it’s still compact, but there’s definitely a feeling of more space.

That space is best felt in the front, where the LBX feels just as plush as the larger models in the Lexus range. In the rear it’s certainly tight when it comes to knee room. It’s a pleasant place to be for short journeys, but you wouldn’t be wanting to spend an hour of two seated in the back seats. I suspect though that the majority of LBX buyers will be couples who, in downsizing rarely have need to carry rear passengers. Bootspace is acceptable at 402-litres, similar to that of a conventional hatchback. Fold the rear seats down and stowage increases to 994-litres. There’s also a false floor, which allows extra storage space beneath it, while Premium Plus models and above benefit from a powered tailgate, which the Takumi is fitted with.

What’s it like in the cabin …

Inside the cabin there’s copious soft-touch synthetic leather which you will struggle to differentiate from the real thing. The 9.8in touchscreen is nicely integrated into the dashboard architecture, so it doesn’t dominate the space. There’s also a good number of physical buttons, controlling things such as the temperature, driving mode and auto hold. There are some climate controls accessed via the screen, but they are displayed permanently.

The interior of the Lexus LBX. Credit: Lexus UK | Lexus

… and on the road?

Out on the road the LBX is a relaxed and comfortable drive. And here there are noticeable improvements over the Yaris Cross. Lexus engineers have invested a lot of time and work into delivering a more refined driving experience for the LBX. First-up is the fact the cabin is a much quieter place to be, with enough sound-deadening ensuring the hybrid system is much quieter in the Lexus with the three-cylinder petrol unit almost undetectable when it does fire up. Accelerate hard and there is a distant thrum from the engine, but all falls near-silent when cruising.

Work has also been carried out on the suspension, with the dampers soaking up bumps well resulting in a ride which is a marked improvement over the Yaris Cross and delivers a comfortable ride for such a small car. The ride is on the firm side, but that’s my preference so I’m fine with that.

What about the hybrid system?

Toyota’s full hybrid powertrain is simultaneously simple and complex, so you’ll be pleased to know I won’t go into the technicalities in detail. Essentially it goes back to the first Toyota Prius which puts the petrol engine and two electric motors (one larger drive motor and one smaller motor that works as a generator and to vary the gear ratio) in a planetary gearset to create a hybrid powertrain that behaves like a CVT.

In simple terms, it means the driver puts petrol in the tank selects D, squeezes the accelerator and drives off. Totally stress-free. And as for fuel and performance: you’ll get 61mpg at the pumps, hit 62mph from standstill in 9.2secs and carry on to a top speed of 106mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facts and Figures Lexus LBX Takumi (FWD) Price: £38,225 Engine: 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol hybrid Power/Torque: 134bhp Transmission: e-CVT Top speed / 0-62mph: 106mph / 9.2sec Fuel economy 61.4mphg CO2 104g/km Dimensions (length/width/height in mm): 4190/1825/1560mm On sale: Now

Does it come with a lot of standard kit?

My Takumi model, starting at £38,255, was well-specced with an additional 12.3in Lexus Link Connect digital display, Smart entry for front and rear doors, heated front seats and steering wheel, sequential shift with paddle controls, camera washer and windscreen de-icer, acoustic glass and 13-speaker sound system are standard.

In terms of safety and handling, it came with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and a head-up display. A pre-collision system with driver monitor and rear side monitor were also standard, as was the Lexus Safety System Plus and Advanced Safety Pack which includes front cross traffic alert with auto brake, lane change assist and a panoramic view monitor, plus intelligent park assist. LED headlights with adaptive high-beam, rear privacy glass, auto-folding heated door mirrors plus 18in machined alloys round off the standard kit list.

The 402-litre boot of the Lexus LBX. Credit: Lexus | Lexus

Any downsides?

Without question there’s loads of goodies. But boy is there some infuriating and annoying tech. Principal among those is the near constant binging and bonging of numerous unnecessary ‘safety’ alerts. Most annoying is the car's road-sign recognition software which beeps every time a road sign is detected and also alerts you when you've momentarily crept over the last detected speed limit … even by just 1mph. Thankfully one useful feature of the central screen is the ability to quickly access often-used functions, including switching off the aforementioned road-sign recognition. But having to do that every time you start the car simply to meet some legal requirement gets tiresome. In fairness, this isn’t a problem restricted to the LBX or Lexus

So what’s the verdict?

Overall, there’s nothing else really like the LBX on sale, blending its small size with luxury and hybrid technology. That fact alone sets the LBX apart from rivals. Price is a consideration: it’s not cheap. But for the downsizing market at which it’s aimed, that itself should not be a major hurdle to ownership.

It does though pitch it into the realms of full-electric cars such as the Volvo EX30 a Jeep Avenger. But that also opens the full EV versus hybrid debate, and here the buyer simply needs to decide which power source is best suited to their needs.