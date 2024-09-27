A recent drive in a pristine 1977 Ford Capri prompts Jim McGill to ponder Ford plans for their new electric SUV of the same name

It will not have passed you by that Ford is resurrecting the iconic ‘Capri’ name in the form of an electric coupe-SUV. What, I am sure, you are also aware of is the controversy and internet fallout that accompanied the announcement from the American car giant.

Why the online hysteria? To many, of a certain age, the Capri is an icon. It was the first sportscar which a working-class generation had access to. Its stylish looks and colour combinations — think of the memorable yellow and black combo, topped out, literally, by the black vinyl roof — made a bold statement of success.

The realisation that the Capri name now should adorn an electric SUV has been too much for many people. It’s certainly caused something of a ruckus. But are those people looking back at the past through rose-tinted glasses at a car which, back in the late-Sixties, through the Seventies and into the Eighties, was a ‘must have’ car of its generation?

As fortune would have it, I recently had the opportunity to drive a Mk2 1977 Capri. But before I share my driving experience, and give you some details of the new electric Capri, let’s see what the fuss is all about.

1977 Mk 2 Ford Capri. Credit Jim McGill | Jim McGill

Back in 1969, when Ford was one of the biggest car manufacturers in Europe, it launched the original Capri. Essentially it was an overnight hit. With its long bonnet, chic bodywork, plus engines for every budget, it was intended to be the European equivalent of the Mustang, which had been launched five years earlier in the States.

With its beguiling shapes, the Ford Capri aroused desires and dreams when it was unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in January ’69. In the five-year timeline of its first generation, more than one million Capris were sold.

At the market launch, a total of five model variants were available; the Capri 1300, Capri 1500, Capri 1700 GT, Capri 2000, Capri 2300 GT. Now remember, this is 55 years ago. The Mk1 was powered by 1.3 to 1.7-litre displacement with V4 engines. Output? Well that ranged from 48bhp to 106bhp, paltry in this day-and-age, but thoroughly respectable figures at the time.

As for performance? The Capri 1300 took 22.7-seconds to get from standstill to 62mph, while the 2300 GT covered the spring in 10.8secs. Maximum speeds ranged between 83mph and 111mph.

The Mk2 Capri followed in 1974, and ran through to 1977. That the Capri became such a favourite, despite the hotly debated oil crisis in 1974, was mainly due to subtle, but significant restyling. The new version had large rectangular headlights with integrated indicators; slender side windows pulled far back also stretched the body and made it appear more graceful; sporty accents, including the small raised section on the bonnet and a black radiator grille, were added.

The interior of the mk2 1977 Ford Capri. Credit: Jim McGill | Jim McGill

But, crucially and importantly, the coolness of the first Ford Capri generation, with its innovative design language — long bonnet, low roof and belt lines, crisp, short rear end — and proportions remained untouched.

The third generation of the Capri ran from 1978 to ’86. Sporting a redesigned front end with twin halogen headlights and a front apron with integrated spoiler, measures aimed at improving aerodynamic efficiency, the chassis also benefitted from major suspension improvements which marked a significant increase in driving safety.

Television also played its part, with the Mk3 Capri being made famous by its use in the ITV series, The Professionals. Engines and performance also improved, with a Ford Capri 2.8 Injection created by the "Special Vehicle Engineering" team, a forerunner of the Ford Performance Division, appearing in 1981. The same year saw a limited edition Ford Capri Turbo, with the 2.8-litre heart of the Injection boosted to 185bhp by a KKK turbocharger; a limited slip differential was available as an option. 0-62mph came up in just eight-seconds, with a top speed of 134mph. Just 200 models were built.

Sadly for me, that’s not the version I managed to drive. My 1977 Mk2 Capri, fresh from the Ford Heritage Collection, was the 1.6L, powered by a 1593cc four-cylinder unit delivering 72bhp and mated to a four-speed manual ’box. Top speed: 104mph. Price when new? £1415.

I’d been looking forward to this moment for years; way back since seeing my first one, a debadged bronze-brown one, parked outside a house in Noran Avenue when I did my daily morning ‘paper round in Dundee before school. Oh how I coveted that car.

Now, as I took ‘my’ 1.6L for a run through the New Forest as part of the Southern Group of Motoring Writers’ Heritage Day, I began questioning the sentiment of ‘never meet your heroes’.

The ride, when the car was new, was acknowledged as being soft to deliver comfort. Today, the ride was still soft, but boy did the drive highlight the automotive generational changes and improvements over the last 50-odd years.

While the steering was accurate, there was a lack of feel to it; the two-spoke steering wheel was as thin as a thin thing; the brakes required a fair bit of planning before you reached your scheduled stopping point; the instrument binnacle had two black and white dials, one a speedometer, the other for fuel and temperature gauges; there were slide controls for the heating, plus a three-way switch for the fan — off, slow or full; plus a Motorola radio, and all surrounded by wood veneer on the fascia.

But as I headed back to Beaulieu after my 30-minute run, I realised I’d settled comfortably in to the rather basic seats. I relished the feel of the slim steering wheel in my hands. The four-speed gearbox was perfectly smooth. I’d calibrated the brake requirements in my head. And people and fellow drivers weren’t just looking, but they were smiling and waving.

I was driving a Capri. At last. And as you can see from the images, it’s still a bit of a headturner. Purchased new in February ’77, and with ‘one lady owner from new’, she rarely drove long distances and in 2005 donated the car to the Ford Heritage Collection with less than 25,000 miles on the clock. To date it’s done just over 29,000. And when I turned the key to switch off the engine, I realised I was definitely glad I’d finally met my hero.

An all-electric ‘Capri’ for a new age

That said, I can also definitely say that enough water has flowed under the automotive bridge for Ford to bring back the Capri name and badge. Times have moved on.

This new Capri, which will go head-to-head with the likes of the VW ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe, will have a range of up to 390-miles and will start at £42,075 for the Standard Range, rising to £56,175 for the Extended Range AWD Premium.

Misguided or masterstroke? The new Capri certainly made a splash online. Credit: Ford Europe | Ford

The new electric Ford is available in either single-motor Extended Range RWD (282bhp) form, or twin-motor Extended Range AWD (335bhp) guise. It also gets the 77kWh and 79kWh battery packs – both badged Extended Range — lifted from the all-electric Ford Explorer. The former, available exclusively with the RWD powertrain, will return up to 390 miles on a single charge; that’s an increase of 16 miles over the Explorer, due, essentially to the Capri’s slippier styling. The heavier AWD cars are only capable of 348 miles, before requiring recharging.

That charging sees a 10-80% top-up for the Capri’s 79kWh battery at speeds of up to 185kW. Despite a lower peak charging speed (135kW), 77kWh cars only take roughly two minutes longer to complete the same charge.

The entry-model electric Capri, designated ‘Standard Range’, will arrive early in 2025. This gets a more compact 52kWh battery, a less-powerful 168bhp electric motor and range of around 250-miles.

As for the new Capri’s styling, it sits 10mm lower than the Explorer and has slightly stiffer suspension, which should mean it has a marginally sportier drive. From an economics perspective, Ford has used several body panels, including the front bumper, the bonnet and doors, lifted from the Explorer. The Capri though stands out thanks to its less boxy look and boasts an impactful sloping rear roof. That, allied to its lowered suspension certainly give the Capri a more purposeful stance.

Inside, much of the good points from the Explorer are on show. There’s a standard-fit 14.6-inch central touchscreen which slides forwards and backwards to adjust the viewing angle, and reveals a wireless phone charger hidden behind it. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in terms of practicality, the Capri has a larger bootspace than the Explorer, swallowing 572-litres, that’s 30-litres up on the sister model. There’s also space below the boot floor, perfect for stashing the charging cables, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats, making it pretty perfect for the average family.

So, there you have it. A tale of two Capris. Was the online hullaballoo over the announcement of the ‘new’ Capri justified? I don’t think so. Did it really exist, or was it a ‘media storm’ simply generated to maximise additional PR coverage? Who knows.