Huge Scotland-based car dealer announced as sponsor of Scottish Car of the Year awards 2024
Motoring giant Arnold Clark has been confirmed as the official partner of the Scottish Car of the Year Awards 2024.
The annual awards are the pinnacle of the motoring year in Scotland and beyond, and see the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW) reward the best cars launched in the UK during the previous 12 months. For 2024, the awards will be held in association with Arnold Clark at the Dalmahoy Hotel, Edinburgh on Thursday 28 November.
ASMW President Alisdair Suttie said: “We are delighted to host the Scottish Car of the Year Awards 2024 in association with Arnold Clark. It’s the big ticket motoring awards of the year, so who better to hold it with than the biggest name in Scottish motoring. With such a diverse range of cars, and ways to power them, 2024 is set to be a fantastic year for SCOTY.”
Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark Chief Executive and Group Managing Director, said: “The Scottish Car of the Year Awards is one of the biggest nights in the calendar for the automotive industry and we're very excited to be this year's official partner.
“Events like this are great for the industry, but also really useful for customers, providing expert insight into the cars that they believe stand out from the crowd, meaning they can visit one of our branches armed with extra knowledge to help them find the right car.
“We can't wait to see which cars will shine and earn the judges' praise this year.”
The Association of Scottish Motoring Writers is comprised of professional motoring journalists based in Scotland who conduct regular road tests and reviews of new cars for publications including The Scotsman and EV Powered. The Scottish Car of the Year Awards was launched in 1998 and, in 2023, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 was named the overall winner.
