The Hyundai IONIQ 6 was the big winner at last year's Scottish Car of the Year awards | ASMW

Major car business confirmed as headline sponsors of Scotland’s premier automotive accolade

Motoring giant Arnold Clark has been confirmed as the official partner of the Scottish Car of the Year Awards 2024.

The annual awards are the pinnacle of the motoring year in Scotland and beyond, and see the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW) reward the best cars launched in the UK during the previous 12 months. For 2024, the awards will be held in association with Arnold Clark at the Dalmahoy Hotel, Edinburgh on Thursday 28 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASMW President Alisdair Suttie said: “We are delighted to host the Scottish Car of the Year Awards 2024 in association with Arnold Clark. It’s the big ticket motoring awards of the year, so who better to hold it with than the biggest name in Scottish motoring. With such a diverse range of cars, and ways to power them, 2024 is set to be a fantastic year for SCOTY.”

Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark Chief Executive and Group Managing Director, said: “The Scottish Car of the Year Awards is one of the biggest nights in the calendar for the automotive industry and we're very excited to be this year's official partner.

“Events like this are great for the industry, but also really useful for customers, providing expert insight into the cars that they believe stand out from the crowd, meaning they can visit one of our branches armed with extra knowledge to help them find the right car.

“We can't wait to see which cars will shine and earn the judges' praise this year.”