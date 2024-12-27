Jim McGill with a BYD Seal U DM-i | BYD

Chinese manufacturer BYD adds a plug-in hybrid version of the Seal to its UK range with performance and all-wheel drive options all under £40k

We know BYD as one of the leading exponents of electric vehicles. And in terms of cars launched into the UK, we already have the Atto 3, Seal and Dolphin, all of which rely solely on batteries for their power. But now the Chinese carmaker has introduced the Seal U DM-i, its first plug-in hybrid, marrying both battery and petrol power. And a stylish, good-looking car it is too.

As retail sales of electric-only cars in the UK and across Europe begin to slow dramatically, buyers’ are turning more and more towards hybrids as a stepping stone to going fully electric. So BYD’s introduction of the Seal U into the UK market is timely. And the reality is that with its choice of battery and motor configurations, even if the buyer opts for the most affordable version — the range starts at £33,205 — it has the ability to slash your monthly bills.

And talking of range, BYD states the entry-level Boost trim not only has an all-electric range of up to 50-miles, but is capable of a combined 671-miles.

Sound interesting; tell me more

First things first. Don’t get too wrapped up, or confused by the ‘DM-i’ badging. This is model is, essentially, a straight-forward plug-in hybrid. In BYD-speak, the ‘DM’ stands for dual-mode. That merely illustrates that there’s a petrol engine — with a 60-litre petrol tank — at work here as well as electric motors.

That said, and without getting into too much techie stuff, the BYD system is quite complicated. How come? Well depending on how the car is being driven, both the battery and engine can directly power the wheels.

In the majority of circumstances, the petrol engine acts as a generator topping up the battery and giving the Seal U an electric-lite feel. But the second you put your foot down or raise your speed significantly, the petrol unit first supplements the cells and in a split-second sends its shove directly to the front wheels. That transition, simply because it’s generally working away in the background anyway, is pretty seamless.

If the petrol engine kicks in around town, you can occasionally hear a little drone noise, but that disappears on the motorway. Be aware though that at those higher speeds the 19-inch wheels and large door mirrors do generate a bit of wind noise. In town, and in electric mode, it’s super-quiet.

BYD Seal U DM-i is aimed at SUV buyers and prioritises comfort over super-sharp dynamics | BYD

What about charging?

AC charging time (11kW 3-phase) from 15%-100% will take two hours. But with 18kW DC charging, the 30-80% time drops to 35-minutes.

What about trim levels?

At launch there are two versions, the Boost and Design. Both feature an 18.3kWh battery pack and can be either AC charged at up to 11kW or DC charged up to 18kW.

Opt for the Boost and you get a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle, naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol and a single e-motor, developing 215bhp. It’ll scamper from standstill to 62mph in 8.9secs. Economy? Depending on use, BYD quotes 44.1-313.8mpg. I know: 313.8mpg! But as we all know, that’s not in real world driving conditions. On the positive side, it’ll cover around 50-miles on electric-only power.

Step up to the Design trim, priced from £39,905, and your 1.5-litre engine is turbocharged. Plus you get an extra e-motor to power the rear axle, resulting in all-wheel drive. Power increases to 319bhp while the 0-62mph sprint falls to 5.9sec. Fuel economy figures are around 38.1-235.4mpg, again depending on use, with something close to 43 miles of e-range possible.

And while Boost has three engine modes — Eco, Normal and Sport — Design adds Mud and Sand to help maximise the 4WD system.

The range will be further supplemented by a ‘Comfort’ spec. This uses the same powertrain as the Boost model, but with a larger 26.6kWh pack for more e-range.

So, when all three are available, they equate essentially to: Boost = entry level; Comfort = long-range; Design = performance all-wheel drive.

And standard kit?

By the bucketload. All three trim levels come with a vast array of kit as standard. Each gets a panoramic roof, high-end Infinity stereo, a vegan leather alternative on the seats — which are very, very comfortable, as well as being heated and cooled — dual wireless phone-charging pads, a head-up display, plus BYD’s massive rotatable infotainment screen. Oh, there’s also vehicle-to-load functionality, meaning you can power other electric items directly from the car.

What’s it like in the cabin?

It’s a nice, comfortable and, to be honest, a very sensible place to be. While the other BYD models, the Atto 3, Seal and Dolphin all have rather wacky interiors, the Seal U is … pretty normal. And that’s actually a good thing. Everything is just a little easier to navigate.

Interior shot of the BYD Seal U DM-i. The cabin is more conservative than EVs from BYD | BYD

There’s a lot of information on the driver’s instruments, but live with the car for a while — not just an hour or so, but a couple of days — and you’ll find yourself streamlining that volume of info thanks to the customisable options. The centre console thankfully carries some physical switches, and the bejewelled drive shifter has been lifted from the Seal. It’s actually pretty cool.

I’m not a ‘big screen’ person, but I like the 15.6-inch rotating central infotainment touchscreen in the BYD models. Not only is it smooth and quick to respond to inputs, but there are some ‘buttons’ on the screen’s swipe-down quick-access menu to turn off some of the more annoying — there can be a lot of ‘bonging’ in the cabin — intrusive safety aids.

Facts and figures BYD Seal U DM-i Boost Price: £33,205 Engine: 1497cc turbocharged four-cylinder plus 18.3kWh battery, one e-motor Power/Torque: 215bhp / 300Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive Top speed / 0-62mph: 106mph / 8.9sec Fuel economy: 44.1-313.8mpg CO2: 20.5g/km Electric-only range: Around 50-miles Dimensions (length/width/height in mm): 4775 / 1890 / 1670 On sale: Now

And what about interior space?

It’s pretty massive, thanks to its long wheelbase and totally flat floor. Front occupants get loads of head, leg and elbow room, while rear passenger space is so cavernous that a six-foot rear passenger can sit behind a six-foot driver and their knees will come nowhere close to the back of the driver’s seat.

Bootspace is 425-litres, which may not sound much, but be sufficient for most young families.

Rear passengers get loads of space | BYD

Finally, what’s it like to drive?

Relaxed. Very Relaxed. Let’s remember, this is aimed at family SUV owners. It’s not a performance car which you’ll be chucking round tight corners on your favourite B-road. So let’s set a realistic baseline right from the start.

This is a car suited to a more comfortable driving style. It’s a heavy car, tipping the scales at 1940kg, but steering is light, making city centre driving a dawdle.

And remember I mentioned the fact the plug-in hybrid system is ‘quite complicated’. Well here you reap the benefits of the powertrain’s clutches, reduction gears for the engine and electric motor(s), plus the clever software which always ensures there’s a minimum battery charge of 25%. You basically always feel as though you’re driving an electric car … but without the range anxiety.

The brake pedal, rare for a plug-in hybrid, is accurate in terms of its feel. Normally due to balancing the combination between regenerative and physical braking, braking is a weak point on PHEVs, but BYD has nailed the system on the Seal U ensuring the brakes not only bite early, but feel progressive.

So, what’s the verdict?

There’s so much to like in BYD’s first non-pure-electric model. Despite its petrol engine, it feels very like an EV thanks to its remarkably smooth powertrain. The amount of top-level standard kit is the envy of many rival manufacturers, plus the PHEV delivers that secure stepping stone for hesitant buyers not quite ready to make the leap from internal combustion engines to full-electric.

And, of course, there’s the price to consider. Starting at £33,205 for the Boost, the mid-range Comfort is priced from £35,205 and tops-out at £39,905 for the Design. While the all-wheel drive, more powerful Design is attractive, the reality is that for the vast majority of buyers the entry-level Boost will suffice. Plus it essentially is as well-specced as its two more pricey siblings.