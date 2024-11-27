1 . Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y may get muddy - but your environmental consciousness remains clean, given it’s the only electric vehicle to grace the ten most dog friendly cars. It also scores top (86.23 out of 100) when it comes to offering your four-legged friend a comfortable ride. The electric vehicle offers an impressive 854 litres of boot space and low boot sill to ground height. The Tesla Model Y also leads the pack as the only car to offer ‘Dog Mode’, which allows owners to turn on air conditioning when parked up, keeping dogs warm or cool if they leave them for short periods of time. The Model Y also offers drivers the ability to check on their pets with its interior cabin camera. What’s more is that a scientific study conducted by the University of Lincoln found that electric vehicles offer a smoother ride for dogs. The study revealed 66% of dogs showed a decreasing heart rate, indicating they were more relaxed and didn’t feel as nauseous when travelling in an electric vehicle compared to an ICE counterpart. | Getty Images