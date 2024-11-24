Watch as Harley - Dogs Trust West Calder’s tallest ever dog - plays with his toys and goes on long walks.

A 76cm sweet-natured, people-loving Great Dane Crossbreed named Harley is looking for his forever home.

Harley weighs the same as a baby hippo, at 47kg, and is Dogs Trust West Calder’s tallest ever resident.

The centre says one-year-old Harley is a gentle giant with the sweetest personality, who brings a smile to his carers’ faces every day with his comical facial expressions and playful antics. He loves toys, especially soft squeaky toys and his football which are thrown around with great gusto due to his strength and joie de vivre.

Harley at Dogs Trust West Calder. | Dogs Trust

Harley was handed into the care of Dogs Trust West Calder in May after his previous owner’s circumstances changed which meant they could no longer provide him the home he required.

Harley is looking for a home with plenty of space that has direct access to a garden where he can play and stretch his long legs. He has been muzzle trained as he can be unsure how to react when he meets other dogs. Harley requires to be the only pet in the home and could live with children aged 14 years and over. He is strong on the lead so his adopters must be able to manage his strength and enthusiasm for life, and be willing to provide further training to improve his manners.

Susan Tonner, Manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: “Harley is the tallest dog we have ever cared for. He is an incredibly sweet natured dog who has no idea of his size. He loves human company and is our BFG, big friendly giant, who is affable, playful and loves nothing more than a fuss and cuddle. He requires an owner who can cope with caring for a big, strong, dog and who owns a rather large sofa they don’t mind sharing with Harley as he enjoys affection and cuddling in for some quiet time.

“As a youngster he would benefit from further training especially when meeting new people as he loves people so much, he can get excited and forget his manners. He enjoys learning new things and is a clever lad so learns very quickly. Harley prefers human company to that of other dogs so further training around meeting other dogs will also be required. His favourite walks are in quiet locations where he can relax and take in the sights and smells. Whoever adopts Harley will be guaranteed a life full of fun, joy and laughter with this lovable lad.”