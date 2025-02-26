2025 Mazda CX-60 review: subtle changes improve this premium SUV's ride on rubbish UK roads

Mazda CX-60 returns in 2025 with modified suspension for a better ride | Mazda press office

Coinciding with the introduction into the UK of its new seven-seat CX-80, Mazda has also given us the opportunity to experience a first drive in its 2025 model year CX-60 which now boasts a number of subtle, but significant updates.

First launched into the UK in the autumn of 2022, the CX-60 is Mazda’s mid-size five-seat SUV and has proven to be a successful model in the Japanese carmaker’s range. Using the brand’s latest generation architecture, it’s taken the fight to the likes of the Audi and BMW in the battle for premium SUV sales.

The 2025 CX-60 continues to be available with the choice of three powerplants. There’s a plug-in hybrid which mates a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to an electric motor to deliver a total output of 323bhp and 500Nm of torque. And there’s also a 3.0-litre petrol.

But without question — and in many ways it flies in the face of current environmental trends — the pick of the bunch is the stonkingly brilliant 3.3-litre, straight-six diesel with mild-hybrid technology which is available in rear-drive 197bhp and all-wheel-drive 251bhp forms. The PHEV comes only with all-wheel drive.

The big diesel is not only one of the cleanest on the market — Mazda’s “bigger, right-sized” philosophy means the 3.3-litre engine doesn’t need to work as hard as a downsized one and burns the fuel at a lower temperature without producing more soot or NOx — but will easily return close to 50mpg on a run. Plus you’ll comfortably get 600-miles from a full tank, and inside the cabin it’s as quiet as a quiet thing. Prices start at £45,370.

Ok, so what exactly is new?

While there are no changes to the three available powertrains, there are upgrades to the interior and, more significantly improvements under the skin aimed at addressing the issue some buyers identified with the rear suspension.

Tell me about the interior tweaks first

When the 2025 model arrives in early summer, buyers of the mid-range Homura model will benefit from improvements which replicate the cabin of the CX-80 Homura. This includes new black Nappa leather seats with brown stitching, and a revised dash panel. The roof and pillars now feature black lining, while cabin panels have been revised to a matt black and metal-like finish.

At the top of the range, the Takumi grade retains an unchanged interior. Mazda says it “embodies the company’s commitment to Japanese aesthetics and craftmanship with high-quality materials such as real maple wood and Japanese textiles in perfect harmony with Nappa leather and a light cabin ambiance.” In reality, that means the Takumi thankfully retains its off-white Nappa leather, which dramatically enhances the cabin.

The interior of the refreshed model follows the same layout but with some refreshed finishes including new Nappa leather | Mazda Press office

Anything else?

No changes have been made to the base Executive model, but the 2025 CX-60 will now also be available in a new Zircon Sand colour, which is also currently offered on the 2025 Mazda CX-30, MX-30 and 2025 Mazda3.

Right, what about the suspension?

Without going into baffling tech-speak, Mazda engineers have revised the rear suspension by softening off the rear coil springs and introducing firmer shock absorber settings that are aligned with recalibrated stability systems. The aim? To soften the ride without compromising body control. The stability and traction control systems have also been revised at the same time.

Have the suspension changes worked?

Definitely. While the previous CX-60 did have a tendency to buck a bit when travelling over the UK’s notoriously bumpy roads, as a result of being over-damped, the 2025 version certainly feels more planted and secure.

Over some fairly ‘agricultural’ and potholed A and B-roads in deepest North Oxfordshire, it was quickly apparent that the suspension tweaks have delivered. The rear is now much more pliant over Britain’s bumpy surfaces, yet still manages to retain an enveloping comfort which not only enhances the driving experience, but ensures the cabin is a quiet and comfortable place to be.

Anything other significant points?

The Mazda CX-60 remains an imposing SUV. Stretching 4745mm in length, it’s 20cm longer than big-selling CX-5. And as you would probably expect, at 2870mm its wheelbase is not only significantly longer than that of the CX-5, but longer too than those of the Q5 and X3.

There’s ample space in the front, though perhaps not as much kneeroom as you might expect in the rear. There’s a bit more than in the CX-5, but it’s not cavernous. It will though accommodate three adults across the rear, and even fitted with the optional sunroof there’s plenty of headroom for six-footers, both front and rear.

Facts and Figures Mazda CX-60 3.3D 251bhp AWD Homura Plus Auto Price: £54,830 Engine: 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D MHEV Power: 251bhp Torque: 550Nm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive Top speed / 0-62mph: 136mph / 7.4secs Economy: 51.4-53.3mpg CO2 emissions: 142g/km Dimensions (L/W/H in mm): 4745 / 1890 / 1680

Prices and trim levels?

Buyers can choose from three trim levels, all of which deliver a good amount of kit as standard. The entry-level Exclusive-Line starts at £45,370 and includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with the same size of digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple and Android smartphone connectivity, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, LED headlights, plus 18in metallic-grey alloys.

The mid-range Homura adds electric adjustment and ventilation on the front seats, heated outer rear seats, ambient cabin lighting, a gloss-black finish on some body details, a 12-speaker Bose stereo and 20in alloys. Prices start at £48,170.

The range-topping Takumi, priced from £49,520, adds detailing on the dashboard and white Nappa-leather seat trim to match a white-maple wood finish on the centre console. There’s also a gloss-black front grille and body-coloured wing mirrors.

The Homura Plus version I drove is swamped with additional equipment as standard, including 20in black alloys, adaptive LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, rear privacy glass; electric tilt, slide, recline, height and lumbar adjustment for both driver and front passenger seats; Mazda radar cruise control, 12-speaker Bose surround sound and a host of electronic safety features. It’s priced from £54,830.

Inside the boot of the new Mazda CX-60 | Mazda Press Office

Warranty & Servicing

The CX-60 comes with a three-year/60,000-mile warranty, with servicing intervals every 12,500-miles or 12 months, whichever comes first.

So, what’s the verdict?

The Mazda CX-60 was always an impressive premium SUV straight from its original launch, delivering an attractive alternative to the Teutonic establishment. The new upgrades, and specifically those to the suspension, merely enhance the model’s attraction to potential buyers.