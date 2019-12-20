Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Glasgow over the festive period

Avoid a rubbish Christmas by taking a note of this year's bin collection dates.

With all the eating, drinking and gift-giving that goes on over the holiday period, it's easy to end up with your bins overflowing by the end of it.

Some of your bins might not get collected as usual over the holidays. Picture: Shutterstock

Of course, the garbage truck workers need some time off too, so the collection dates do change a little over Christmas.

If you don't want to wake up to 2020 surrounded by empty boxes and torn up wrapping paper, it might be a good idea to take a note of when you bins will be collected this time around.

Read More: Scottish drivers warned of frost on roads over Christmas week



Glasgow City

If you have a real tree, your council's website can advise you on disposing of it too. Picture: Shutterstock

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Friday 3 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January

For more information, visit the Glasgow City Council website.

Renfrewshire

Grey, blue or food bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Sunday 22 December.

Green and brown bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Monday 23 December.

Grey, blue or food bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Sunday 29 December.

Green and brown bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Monday 30 December.

For more information, visit the Renfrewshire Council website.

North Lanarkshire

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Tuesday 24 December

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Friday 27 December

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Tuesday 31 January

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Friday 3 January

For more information, visit the North Lanarkshire Council website.

South Lanarkshire

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Friday 27 December will be collected on Sunday 29 December.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Thursday 2 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Friday 3 January

Bins due to be collected on Friday 3 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

For more information, visit the South Lanarkshire Council website.

West Dunbartonshire

Bins which were due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Sunday 29 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

Bins which were due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Sunday 5 January

For more information, visit the West Dunbartonshire Council website.

East Dunbartonshire

Bins which were due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Friday 3 January.

Bins which were due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January

For more information, visit the East Dunbartonshire Council website.

Inverclyde

Bins which were due to be collected on Monday 23 December will be collected on Sunday 22 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Tuesday 24 December will be collected on Monday 23 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Tuesday 24 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Friday 27 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins which were due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Friday 3 January

Bins which were due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January

Bins which were due to be collected on Friday 3 January will be collected on Sunday 5 January

For more information, visit the Inverclyde Council website.