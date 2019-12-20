Scottish drivers warned of frost on roads over Christmas week

Festive travellers have been warned to take care on Scotland's roads amid forecasts of frosts next week.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said preparations have been made to help ensure safe travel over Christmas and New Year.

Gritting of major roads is already underway. Picture: JPIMedia.

He spoke about the issue as he visited Transport Scotland's National Traffic Control Centre in South Queensferry.

Mr Matheson said: "We may not have seen the worst conditions that winter can bring yet but it's good to know that our teams and key partner organisations are ready and prepared should the weather take a turn for the worse over the festive period.

"Seasonal treatment plans for the trunk road network are under way, with our winter teams carrying out patrols and treating roads when necessary.

"Over 4,500 treatments and 1,800 patrols have already taken place, using over 123,000 tonnes of salt."

He added: "As always, we expect the transport network to be busy at this time of year so I'd urge festive travellers to plan their journey before they set off.

"Leave more time to get to your destination, follow any travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions."

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said sub-zero temperatures are expected after bright spells and scattered showers this weekend.

He said: "It'll feel a little more festive as we head into Christmas week, with colder temperatures and a return to frosts."

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Police Scotland's deputy head of road policing, urged drivers to take the weather into account and adhere to any travel warnings.

She added: "It is also important to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy and ready for driving in winter conditions.

"Ensure that you have enough fuel for your journey and your tyres have sufficient tread.

"It is also important to check your tyre pressures are correct, top up windscreen washers and make sure your lights are clean and working properly."