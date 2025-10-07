Sykes Holiday Cottages has announced the winners of its 2025 Gem Awards which name the best of the best when it comes to UK staycations.

Balcary Tower, a four-storey tower perched on a rocky promontory at the entrance to Balcary Bay, has been named the best place to stay in Scotland.

The holiday home is described by its owners as a "peaceful coastal escape” at a “picturesque dwelling”.

This C-listed tower, built around 1860 by Colonel Johnstone, Laird of Auchencairn House, said to be likely for his French mistress, who also served as the family’s governess, is said to “capture the essence of island living without ever leaving the shore”.

It is nestled at the end of a long, private, tree-lined drive and promises a level of privacy and seclusion.

With breathtaking sea views over Balcary Bay and Hestan Island, the tower house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms over three floors, also offers 19-acres of private land and direct beach access.

1 . Stunning coastal views The tower offers breath-taking sea views over Balcary Bay and Hestan Island. | Sykes Holiday Cottages Photo Sales

2 . Balcary Tower has extensive history The area was once a notorious hub for 18th-century smugglers and a fishing site for Cistercian monks. | Sykes Holiday Cottages Photo Sales

3 . Sea Rock Pool area The Sea Rock Pool offers the perfect opportunity for guests to relax. | Sykes Holiday Cottages Photo Sales

4 . Balcary Tower A spacious open-plan kitchen and dining space offers a snug sitting area. | Sykes Holiday Cottages Photo Sales