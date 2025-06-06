Scottish holiday let owners celebrated in UK awards programme

Three sets of holiday let owners in Scotland are celebrating after being recognised in a UK-wide awards scheme that showcases exceptional holiday homes.

The owners of Whitehouse Woodwrae, Culreach Lodge and Braeface Cottage were named winners in the awards programme by Sykes Holiday Cottages following outstanding guest feedback.

From a stylish single-storey lodge in the Cairngorms National Park, to a spacious two-bed cottage nestled near Falkirk, these holiday lets are among some of the best in Scotland.

The Sykes Stars programme – now in its third year – aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests over the last 12 months.

David Butter, 66, and his wife Elaine, 56, are the owners of Whitehouse Woodwrae near Forfar in Angus.

The owners of the Scottish holiday lets were among just 33 sets of holiday let owners to be awarded three Perfect 10 certificates from Sykes in the last year, making them Sykes Stars. To receive a Perfect 10 certificate, owners must have at least six reviews from guests each quarter giving them 100% feedback.

To view the full list of Sykes Stars for 2025, visithttps://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-stars/

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love celebrating the incredible variety of holiday lets across the UK, and our Sykes Stars represent some of the very best of what’s on offer.

“It’s a privilege to recognise owners like these in Scotland who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests. Our winners play a vital role in shaping the UK holiday let market, especially as demand for unique, high-quality stays continues to grow.

Lynne Douglas is the owner of Braeface Cottage, a stylish two-bedroom cottage located in the small village of Banknock, not far from Falkirk.

“With Scotland remaining a top choice for staycations, we’re excited to see how they continue to set new standards and inspire others in the industry.”

Whitehouse Woodwrae

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Aberdeenshire-Angus-Damside/Whitehouse-Woodwrae-1027280.html

Culreach Lodge is a contemporary single-storey cottage owned by Lynne and Simon Munro.

The couple, who also run a farm, golf range and coffee shop, have been holiday letting for a year, with the property previously serving as their family home for more than 25 years.

Guests can enjoy stunning views over the Angus Glens and Strath, while the nearby ancient town of Forfar offers a monthly farmers’ market, showcasing the best of the local agricultural produce.

David Butter, owner of Whitehouse Woodwrae, said: “We’re so pleased to have been named a Sykes Star -especially since we’ve only been holiday letting for just over a year.

“We’ve worked hard to make the cottage a place where people can come and make wonderful memories, so finding out that we’d won the award is really the icing on top of the cake.”

Culreach Lodge

URL:https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Speyside-The-Cairngorms-Grantown-On-Spey/Culreach-Lodge-1062165.html

Set in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, Culreach Lodge is a contemporary single-storey cottage owned by Lynne and Simon Munro.

The pair, who are both retired, began holiday letting in 2021 following the Covid pandemic, with Lynne also running a local sensory garden in her spare time.

Culreach Lodge, which is situated just outside Grantown-on-Spey, offers guests breathtaking views across the Spey Valley thanks to its large picture windows. The property has been praised for its tidy and clean standard, while Lynne and Simon have added plenty of personal touches such as a welcome basket containing home made goods.

Lynne Munro, owner of Culreach Lodge, said: “We’re so proud to be recognised as a Sykes Star and it really feels like all the time and effort that we’ve put into making sure guests have a great stay has paid off.

“We’ve found holiday letting to be such a rewarding job, and to anyone who’s thinking about opening their own, I can’t recommend it enough.”

Braeface Cottage

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Stirling-Cloybank/Braeface-Cottage-1132689.html

Lynne, who is a part time administrator, began holiday letting three years ago after buying a derelict cottage two doors down from her own home. Wanting to save the property from falling into further disrepair, she transformed the space into a spacious staycation, perfect for two couples or a family, along with their canine companion, to enjoy.

Since opening, Braeface Cottage has been praised for its excellent amenities, as well as Lynne’s kind and thoughtful service.