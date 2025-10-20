Hearts fans at Hampden Park for the 1956 Scottish Cup final against Celtic - which Hearts won 3-1.placeholder image
Hearts fans at Hampden Park for the 1956 Scottish Cup final against Celtic - which Hearts won 3-1.

Scotland in 1956: 25 amazing pictures of Scottish life nearly 70 years ago - from famous faces to Hearts' Scottish Cup win

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th Oct 2025

Life looked very different seven decades ago in Scotland.

There was plenty happening in the world in 1956 - the year of the Suez Crisis when Egypt’s nationalisation of the Suez Canal led to an invasion by Britain, France and Israel.

Fidel Castro was plotting to overthrow the government in Cuba, there were uprisings against Soviet rule in Poland and Hungary, and the first cordless television remote control was invented.

In Britain the country’s first nuclear power station opened at Windscale, the Clean Air Act came into law to combat severe air pollution from smoke, and heroin was criminalised for the first time.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Hearts beat Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final, Edinburgh’s tram services was scrapped, and the first commercial ski centre opened in Glencoe.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to that year.

Hearts groundsman Mathie Chalmers shows the Scottish Cup to a section of the crowd at Tynecastle - following their victory over Celtic at Hampden Park in the 1956 Scottish Cup final.

1. Champs

Hearts groundsman Mathie Chalmers shows the Scottish Cup to a section of the crowd at Tynecastle - following their victory over Celtic at Hampden Park in the 1956 Scottish Cup final. | National World

Scottish boxer Hugh Riley at a weigh-in in March 1956.

2. Knock out

Scottish boxer Hugh Riley at a weigh-in in March 1956. | National World

Striking workers at Leith Docks gates in June 1956.

3. On strike

Striking workers at Leith Docks gates in June 1956. | Johnston Press Resell

Hearts player John Cumming, who had been picked for the Scottish Team to play England at Hampden, training at Tynecastle.

4. International pick

Hearts player John Cumming, who had been picked for the Scottish Team to play England at Hampden, training at Tynecastle. | National World

