All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
34 minutes ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
52 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
2 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
3 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Nicola Docherty of Scotland battles for possession with Mary Fowler of Australia during the Women's International Friendly match between Australia and Scotland at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Nicola Docherty of Scotland battles for possession with Mary Fowler of Australia during the Women's International Friendly match between Australia and Scotland at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Nicola Docherty of Scotland battles for possession with Mary Fowler of Australia during the Women's International Friendly match between Australia and Scotland at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Scotland player ratings vs Australia: Several 8s as super Scots take deserved win over World Cup hosts

Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland were worthy winners as they defeated Australia 1-0 on Friday afternoon in London.

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

A 47th minute wonder goal from Nicola Docherty handed Scotland a deserved 1-0 victory over Australia at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in London.

Several young stars showed there was plenty of hope for the future as 17-year-old Emma Watson and Aston Villa star Kirsty Hanson stood out alongside an outstanding back four on an enjoyable afternoon for Losa side’s.

Here is how we rated each Scotland player against Australia.

Made several key stops and was vocal throughout as she grabbed a deserved clean sheet in London.

1. Lee Gibson - 8

Made several key stops and was vocal throughout as she grabbed a deserved clean sheet in London. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Her outstanding opening goal will take the headlines but her defending was top notch as she showed why she is one of the first names on Scotland's team sheet.

2. Nicola Docherty - 8

Her outstanding opening goal will take the headlines but her defending was top notch as she showed why she is one of the first names on Scotland's team sheet. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Reading full back played in the middle of a back three and performed admirably, leading from the back.

3. Emma Mukandi - 7

The Reading full back played in the middle of a back three and performed admirably, leading from the back. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SFA

Photo Sales
Another stand out performer at the back for Scotland as she played on the right hand side of the three. Her reading of the game helping to nullify the majority of Australia's attacks.

4. Sophie Howard - 7

Another stand out performer at the back for Scotland as she played on the right hand side of the three. Her reading of the game helping to nullify the majority of Australia's attacks. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
AustraliaScotlandLondonAston Villa