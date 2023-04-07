Scotland player ratings vs Australia: Several 8s as super Scots take deserved win over World Cup hosts
Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland were worthy winners as they defeated Australia 1-0 on Friday afternoon in London.
A 47th minute wonder goal from Nicola Docherty handed Scotland a deserved 1-0 victory over Australia at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in London.
Several young stars showed there was plenty of hope for the future as 17-year-old Emma Watson and Aston Villa star Kirsty Hanson stood out alongside an outstanding back four on an enjoyable afternoon for Losa side’s.
Here is how we rated each Scotland player against Australia.
Page 1 of 3