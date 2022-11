World Cup complete TV guide: How to watch each match at Qatar 2022 for free

BBC and ITV are sharing coverage of all 64 games from the opening fixture between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday, November 20, through to the final on Sunday, December 18, and each group stage, last 16, quarter-final and semi-final tie in between.

A feast of football will involve four matches per day across the group stages with games kicking off at 10.00am, 1.00pm, 4.00pm and 7.00pm UK time, meaning viewers can watch 11 hours of non-stop action across both channels.

All games will also be available to live stream via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

A World Cup trophy replica in front of the Al-Bayt Stadium in al-Khor ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is the World Cup 2022 TV schedule for the group stages (knock-out fixtures will be selected by each station once they are confirmed):

Sunday, 20 November - Qatar vs Ecuador - 4pm - BBC

Monday, 21 November - England vs Iran - 1pm - BBC

Monday, 21 November - USA vs Wales - 4pm - ITV

Monday, 21 November - Senegal vs Netherlands - 7pm ITV

Tuesday, 22 November - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 10am - ITV

Tuesday, 22 November - Denmark vs Tunisia - 1pm - ITV

Tuesday, 22 November - Mexico vs Poland - 4pm - BBC

Tuesday, 22 November - France vs Australia - 7pm - BBC

Wednesday, 23 November - Morocco vs Croatia - 10am - ITV

Wednesday, 23 November - Germany vs Japan - 1pm - ITV

Wednesday, 23 November - Spain vs Costa Rica - 4pm - ITV

Wednesday, 23 November - Belgium vs Canada - 7pm - BBC

Thursday, 24 November - Switzerland vs Cameroon - 10am - ITV

Thursday, 24 November - Uruguay vs South Korea - 1pm - BBC

Thursday, 24 November - Portugal vs Ghana - 4pm - ITV

Thursday, 24 November - Brazil vs Serbia - 7pm - BBC

Friday, 25 November - Wales vs Iran - 10am - BBC

Friday, 25 November - Qatar vs Senegal - 1pm - BBC

Friday, 25 November - Netherlands vs Ecuador - 4pm - ITV

Friday, 25 November - England vs USA - 7pm - ITV

Saturday, 26 November - Tunisia vs Australia - 10am - BBC

Saturday, 26 November - Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 1pm - ITV

Saturday, 26 November - France vs Denmark - 4pm - ITV

Saturday, 26 November - Argentina vs Mexico - 7pm - ITV

Sunday, 27 November - Japan vs Costa Rica - 10am - ITV

Sunday, 27 November - Belgium vs Morocco - 1pm - BBC

Sunday, 27 November - Croatia vs Canada - 4pm - BBC

Sunday, 27 November - Spain vs Germany - 7pm - BBC

Monday, 28 November - Cameroon vs Serbia - 10am - ITV

Monday, 28 November - South Korea vs Ghana - 1pm - BBC

Monday, 28 November - Brazil vs Switzerland - 4pm - ITV

Monday, 28 November - Portugal vs Uruguay - 7pm - ITV

Tuesday, 29 November - Ecuador vs Senegal - 3pm - ITV

Tuesday, 29 November - Netherlands vs Qatar - 3pm - ITV

Tuesday, 29 November - Iran vs United States - 7pm - BBC

Tuesday, 29 November - Wales vs England - 7pm - BBC

Wednesday, 30 November - Tunisia vs France - 3pm - BBC

Wednesday, 30 November - Australia vs Denmark - 3pm - BBC

Wednesday, 30 November - Poland vs Argentina - 7pm - BBC

Wednesday, 30 November - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 7pm - BBC

Thursday, 1 December - Canada vs Morocco - 4pm - BBC

Thursday, 1 December - Croatia vs Belgium - 4pm - BBC

Thursday, 1 December - Japan vs Spain - 7pm - ITV

Thursday, 1 December - Costa Rica vs Germany - 7pm - ITV

Friday, 2 December - Ghana vs Uruguay - 4pm - BBC

Friday, 2 December - South Korea vs Portugal - 4pm - BBC

Friday, 2 December - Serbia vs Switzerland - 7pm - ITV