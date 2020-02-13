Wetherspoon set to refurbish decaying 1800s Scottish statue following concerns

Have your say

Pub chain giant Wetherspoon has vowed to clean up a statue of Roman goddess Ceres who currently "looks like she has been dug up in a tattie field."

For nearly 200 years the figure of the goddess of agriculture, grain crops, fertility and motherly relationships has been standing proud above the Archibald Simpson in King Street, Aberdeen.

But residents and pub goers have taken to social media to complain about the state of Ceres saying it's "a disgrace" how "dilapidated" she looks.

Michael Hutchison, councillor for George Street and Harbour, told The Press and Journal that he wants to see action taken to restore the once elegant statue.

The SNP representative said: “It’s disappointing that the sculpture of Ceres has fallen into this state.

“Unfortunately the goddess of agriculture looks like she’s just been dug up in a tattie field.

“It would be great if this could be restored to its former glory by JD Wetherspoon.”

He said the Gordon Highlander statue on the Castlegate had recently been refurbished and Ceres' clean up should follow suit.

The pub building was designed by Aberdeen’s most famous architect who it has been named after.

It was opened as the North of Scotland Bank in the early 1840s.

The granite building is considered one of Mr Simpson’s best works, alongside Marischal College in Broad Street, Aberdeen.

Wetherspoon took over in 1997 and turned the space into a pub.

Spokesman for the pub chain, Eddie Gershon, said: “Wetherspoon will undertake the painting of the statue.”