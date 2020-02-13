Scottish village endures the coldest night of the year

Have your say

Scotland has recorded its coldest night of the year so far as temperatures plunged to minus 10.2C.

Forecasters said the temperature was recorded overnight into today in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office tweeted: "In northern Scotland it's been very #cold, with a low of -10.2C at Braemar, making it the coldest night of the year so far."

It came amid a weather warning for snow in southern Scotland.

The Met Office yellow warning ran from 2am until 11am on Thursday, and said up to 8cm of snow could fall.

Braemar is the joint holder of the record for the coldest temperature ever seen in the UK.

It recorded a temperature of minus 27.2C on January 10, 1982, which was equalled in Altnaharra, Sutherland, on December 30, 1995.