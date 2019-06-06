The rebuilding of Eilean Donan Castle took 20 long years.

The rebuilding of one of Scotland's most famous castles

It is one of Scotland's most photographed landmarks and the very essence of the romantic Highland castle.

But Eilean Donan Castle, as we see it today, was opened just 87 years ago following one of the most arduous and ambitious restoration projects of its day.

Originally, it could only be reached by boat.
The castle, at Loch Duich was destroyed by the Royal Navy during the minor Jacobite Rising of 1719, when Jacobites and their Spanish supporters garrisoned the stronghold. PIC: Eilean Donan Castle.
A number of Spanish soldiers were taken hostage with the remainder fighting at the Battle of Glenshiel (pictured) in June 1719, which ended in British Government victory. PIC: Creative Commons.
Eilean Donan Castle, once the traditional seat of Clan Mackenzie, lay a ruin for the next 200 years. PIC: Creative Commons.
