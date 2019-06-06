The rebuilding of one of Scotland's most famous castles
It is one of Scotland's most photographed landmarks and the very essence of the romantic Highland castle.
But Eilean Donan Castle, as we see it today, was opened just 87 years ago following one of the most arduous and ambitious restoration projects of its day.
