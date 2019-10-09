Indian tycoon plans new village for the Highlands

An Indian tycoon has unveiled his vision to build an entire village in a remote Highland glen.

Sanjay Narang and his sister Rachna, a designer, have three hotels in the Highlands and now want to build a village in an 18th Century style with 100 cottages for sale or long lease.

The village would also include a five-star hotel, four-star guest house and a number of log cabins.

Cobbled streets, a village square and shops for local artisans also feature in the plans.

The Narangs have earmarked several hundreds accres of Glengarry forest for the project, according to a report on STV.

Mr Narang told the broadcaster: "The intent was to find an absolutely jaw-dropping, beautiful location where there's no sign of any other development, humanity, nothing."

The family, who have a wealth of experience in the hospitality business, bought over three hotels in the north after being horrified by the general standard of accommodation they experienced while on holiday in the north of Scotland.

They bought over the Letterfinlay Lodge by Loch Lochy, Craigard Guest House at Invergarry and the Cluanie Inn at Glenmoriston.

They have invested £12m in the three properties, created a total of 65 new hotel jobs and relocated from Mumbai to the Glengarry area.

Mr Narang has shared his vision with Glengarry Village Community Council, which is looking at his request to buy over the forest land, it is understood.

However, the tycoon said he did not want to antagonise the local community.

If they did not want the village to be built, he would withdraw his proposal, according to accounts.