'Hidden gems' of Scottish folklore to be revealed in new project

The 'hidden gems' of the North East's rich culture and heritage are being unearthed.

It is hoped the £100,000 project to record the distinctive folklore and stories of people and place will help feed ma new a wave of tourism to the area.

The project is being run by VisitScotland and The Elphinstone Institute at Aberdeen University, which specialises in ethnology and folklore.

READ MORE: 16 of Scotland's most awful urban myths and their origins

Dr Fiona-Jane Brown will lead the project

She said: “The people of Aberdeenshire have a very distinctive character, illustrated in their speech, the Doric dialect, their hard work on land and at sea over many centuries, and in their folklore, the stories, songs, traditions and beliefs.

"The latter is often overlooked by historians and inaccessible to visitors.

READ MORE: 6 ancient myths from the Scottish islands

“This project will help illuminate some of the most fascinating oral history, folklore, and social heritage which can be found in Scotland.

“The Elphinstone Institute has a wealth of expertise in research in this field and working with communities to capture their oral and traditional histories and culture. I’m looking forward to working with communities to develop their stories, having already been involved in a similar project with heritage groups in Formartine back in 2006.

"We’ll be tapping into the treasure trove of local memory and hoping to uncover some real gems."

She said the research will be used to promote the area, whether it be through film, interactive maps and podcasts, with hopes the information will help to enrich the visitor experience to the North East.

Research by Visit Scotland has shown that culture and heritage is one of the main draws for people visiting Scotland.

A third ( 33%) of those interviewed for the most recent Visit Scotland Visitor Survey cited it as the main reason for their stay, rising to 52% among long-haul visitors and 51% among European visitors.

The University of Aberdeen’s Elphinstone Institute is the only research centre specialising in the vibrant vernacular culture of the North-East and North of Scotland and will spearhead the project with its outputs informing tourism campaigns tied to the Year of Scotland’s Coasts and Waters 2020 and the Year of Scotland’s Stories 2022.

The project, which has been in development since 2018, also hopes to capitalise on the potential for increased visitor numbers as a result of the North-East 250 touring route and Aberdeenshire Coastal Trail.

Dr Thomas McKean, Director of the Elphinstone Institute, said: “Our job at the Institute is to listen to those who know North-East culture best and this great partnership does just that, as we work to promote and celebrate the region. This project will be a significant stepping stone towards our broader cultural partnerships and goals.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director said: “We are delighted to be working with the Elphinstone Institute on this exciting new project.

“This region has a strong cultural identity and fascinating history and it is important that we celebrate and share that with visitors.

By involving local communities in the project, we hope to receive some great local stories and folklore directly from the people who have had them passed on through the generations or, indeed, have experienced them first-hand."