With a long history of storytelling, it can sometimes be hard to distinguish myth from fact in Scotland’s murky past. Scotland's island too are also home to some weird and wonderful supernatural legends, from rock-dwelling giants to mermaids and seals who steal the hearts of local women. Here we take a look at some of the bizarre, hidden stories from Scottish history.

1. Blue Men of Minch These blue-skinned creatures, also known as Storm Kelpies, are said to live in the water between Lewis and mainland Scotland, looking for sailors to drown and boats to sink.

2. The Selkie The Selkies are half seal, half beautiful human and were regarded as gentle, shape shifting creatures. They would transform from seal to human once a year on Midsummers Eve, by shedding their skin.

3. The King killed by a murdering statue The daughter of the Mormaer of Angus sought revenge on King Kenneth II, as she held him responsible for her son's death. She apparently lured him to a cottage and urged him to touch a statue, where hidden crossbows were released.

4. The Cow of Prophecy The Brahan Seer was a predictor of the future who lived in Scotland in the 17th century. He foretold a cow prophecy, which came true resulting in the 'Mackenzies of Fairburn shall losing their entire possessions.'

