What we know about the Highland estate where Keira Knightley is filming new Netflix movie

Glen Affric is this month serving as a Netflix filming location.

It is, to many, one of the most beautiful places in Scotland as lochs give way to mountains and the Caledonian Forest crowns the landscape.

Glen Affric will soon feature in new Netflix ifilm The Woman in Cabin 10, a murder mystery based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

Glen Affric is one of the finest spots in Scotland. | geograph.org/spodzone

Keira Knightley has flown in to film scenes for the movie on Glen Affric Estate, which today is owned by David Matthews. Spanning 10,000 acres, the estate sits at the north end of the glen and neighbours a large swathe of the national forest estate.

Keira Knightley attends the "Official Secrets" European Premiere. | Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

Mr Matthews is the father of reality TV star and adventurer Spencer Matthews and banker James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Princess of Wales.

The landowner, who also owns luxury hotels in the Caribbean, bought the estate in 2008 for a reported £7 million, with James Matthews listed as a director of the company that runs it.

The estate sits at the north of Glen Affric, which was traditionally the lands of the Frasers of Lovat. Today it serves as high-end accommodation for those seeking the typical hunting and shooting Highland experience. Prices are available on request and are never advertised.

Last year, the estate was criticised for sealing off a bridge to stop walkers crossing part of the loch amid claims that privacy was at risk given the route’s close proximity to the main lodge.

This month, part of the estate has been given over to filming of the Netflix production with a glass marquee built on the side of Affric Lodge. .

More widely, Glen Affric has been used several times as a filming location. In 1971, it was the background of the 1971 BBC series of The Last of the Mohicans and more recently inspired scenes in Pixar classic Brave.