Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy at the Caledonian Railway Station in Edinburgh in April 1954. The actors were on their way to stay at the Caledonian hotel whilst they were appearing at the Empire Theatre.placeholder image
Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy at the Caledonian Railway Station in Edinburgh in April 1954. The actors were on their way to stay at the Caledonian hotel whilst they were appearing at the Empire Theatre. | National World

Scotland in 1954: 16 remarkable pictures of Scottish life over 70 years ago - from a Hearts cup win to Laurel & Hardy

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:09 BST

Scotland was a very different place over seven decades ago.

There was plenty happening in the world in 1954 - the year that mass innoculations began following the development of the polio vaccine by Jonas Salk.

The Soviet Union recognised the sovereignty of East Germany, the world's first atomic power station opened near Moscow, and West Germany won the football World Cup.

In the UK Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile barrier in Oxford, the BBC broadcast its first news bulletin and food rationing was finally completely lifted for the first time since the early 1940s.

Meanwhile in Scotland Clyde beat Celtic 1 – 0 in the replayed final of the Scottish Cup, the building of Ravenscraig steelworks was authorised, and 28 people died when a plane from London crashed on landing at Prestwick Airport.

Here are 16 pictures to take you back to that year.

Santa Claus with a little boy in Edinburgh's Jenners department store in 1954.

1. Christmas wishes

Santa Claus with a little boy in Edinburgh's Jenners department store in 1954. | National World

Photo Sales
Three girls building a sandcastle on Cramond Beach in 1954.

2. Fun in the sun

Three girls building a sandcastle on Cramond Beach in 1954. | National World

Photo Sales
Miss Copeland demonstrates a gas powered Servis washing machine with an attached wringer as part of an 'Evening Dispatch Housewives Demonstration'.

3. Demo

Miss Copeland demonstrates a gas powered Servis washing machine with an attached wringer as part of an 'Evening Dispatch Housewives Demonstration'. | National World

Photo Sales
An RAF Police dog obeys his master during a demonstration of obedience during the Edinburgh Tattoo 1964.

4. Good boy

An RAF Police dog obeys his master during a demonstration of obedience during the Edinburgh Tattoo 1964. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandHeartsPhotography
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice