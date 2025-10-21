There was plenty happening in the world in 1954 - the year that mass innoculations began following the development of the polio vaccine by Jonas Salk.
The Soviet Union recognised the sovereignty of East Germany, the world's first atomic power station opened near Moscow, and West Germany won the football World Cup.
In the UK Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile barrier in Oxford, the BBC broadcast its first news bulletin and food rationing was finally completely lifted for the first time since the early 1940s.
Meanwhile in Scotland Clyde beat Celtic 1 – 0 in the replayed final of the Scottish Cup, the building of Ravenscraig steelworks was authorised, and 28 people died when a plane from London crashed on landing at Prestwick Airport.
