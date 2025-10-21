There was plenty happening in the world in 1954 - the year that mass innoculations began following the development of the polio vaccine by Jonas Salk.

The Soviet Union recognised the sovereignty of East Germany, the world's first atomic power station opened near Moscow, and West Germany won the football World Cup.

In the UK Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile barrier in Oxford, the BBC broadcast its first news bulletin and food rationing was finally completely lifted for the first time since the early 1940s.

Meanwhile in Scotland Clyde beat Celtic 1 – 0 in the replayed final of the Scottish Cup, the building of Ravenscraig steelworks was authorised, and 28 people died when a plane from London crashed on landing at Prestwick Airport.

Here are 16 pictures to take you back to that year.

1 . Christmas wishes Santa Claus with a little boy in Edinburgh's Jenners department store in 1954. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Fun in the sun Three girls building a sandcastle on Cramond Beach in 1954. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Demo Miss Copeland demonstrates a gas powered Servis washing machine with an attached wringer as part of an 'Evening Dispatch Housewives Demonstration'. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Good boy An RAF Police dog obeys his master during a demonstration of obedience during the Edinburgh Tattoo 1964. | National World Photo Sales