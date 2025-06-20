June 17, 1995 was a real landmark occasion, as it was the day Scotland’s capital conquered prejudice with a resounding display of Pride, as more than 3,000 people triumphantly marched together from Broughton Street to the Meadows via Princes Street.

Fast forward to today, and the longest-running LGBTQIA+ celebration in Scotland has grown massively since 1995. This year’s event is a weekend-long affair, which includes the annual march through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday, June 21.

As thousands of people gather to celebrate diversity, we look back to that first ever Pride march in the city. Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1995 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Remembering Edinburgh's first ever Pride march Browse our gallery to see 10 of the best photos from Edinburgh's first ever Pride march in 1995.

Pride Scotland 1995 The march took place in Edinburgh in June 1995.

The Mound A huge crowd make their way up the Mound to show their support.

All bar nun The inclusive event saw thousands take to the streets in an effort to conquer the prejudices felt by the LGBT community.