Diana Vickers is headlining the Main Stage at Edinburgh Pride. | Getty Images

The event is marking a big birthday this year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s longest running celebration of diversity, Pride Edinburgh, is set to return to the streets of the Capital this weekend - marking its 30th anniversary.

The event has its origins in ‘Lark in the Park’ - an event organised by the Scottish Homosexual Rights Group in Princes Street Gardens in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six years later the first Pride Scotland March took place, with over 3,000 people taking part and enjoying a festival in the Meadows.

There have now been 28 Prides in Edinburgh (there was a two year gap due to the global pandemic) and it’s now back for 2025.

Pride Edinburgh chair Brett Herriot said: “By standing together we offer support for those under the yolk of oppression in those parts of the world that fail to accept diversity, especially this year as we continue to support the entire community. We do this with Pride and love in our hearts for a better and brighter future not only for the LGBTQIA+ community but for all Humanity”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When is Edinburgh Pride?

Edinburgh Pride takes place on Saturday, June 21.

When does the Edinburgh Pride March take place?

Those who wish to take part in the march are asked to meet at the Scottish Parliament at 12.30pm, with the march starting at 1pm - following the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's minute of noise and minute of silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the route of the Edinburgh Pride March?

From the Parliament the March will then go to: Canongate, High Street, George IV Bridge, Bristo Place, Lothian Street, Potterrow, Crichton Street, Charles Street and finish at The Pride Edinburgh Festival Village in the EUSA Complex.

Where is the Pride Village?

The Pride Village will be set up in Bristo Square with entertainment, food and drink, and stalls. It’s completely free to attend and will be open from 2-6pm.

Who is performing at Edinburgh Pride 2025?

The Main Stage in the Pride Village will be hosted by Blaze and features the following acts:

Diane Vickers

Kelli-Leigh

Ellie Diamond

Chanel O’Conor

Darren Glasgow

Sylva

Rozie Cheeks and Sissy Scorpio

Blazin’ Entertainment

Lezzer Quest

The will also be a community stage featuring a selection of local acts hosted by drag queen Geezah and featuring DJ Blondie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else is going on at Edinburgh Pride?

The McEwan Hall will be hosting a Pride Community Fair, spread across two floors, bringing together a wide spectrum of companies, charities, community groups and engagement organisations from across the LGBTQI+ landscape.

LGBT Youth Scotland are setting up the Edinburgh Pride Youth Space at the Edinburgh Futures Institute from 1pm-5.30pm. There will be a range of activities including an open mic, create community banners, a range of stalls, free face painting, temporary tattoos and nail stickers, and snacks and drinks.

What’s happening at night?

There’s plenty of Pride-related fun in the city to keep you entertained into the wee small hours.

Here’s a few special events taking place:

Planet are holding a whole weekend of fun at their club on Baxters Place with drag acts and DJs from 1pm-3am on Friday, 11am-3am on Saturday, and 1pm-1am on Sunday. They also have a free bus to shuttle you from the club to Pride and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC Blooms have DJ sets with live drums from DJ Roche and Stevie Sticks from 11pm-3am.