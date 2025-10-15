3 . Birrell’s, Glasgow

One for the grannies of Glasgow to remember, Birrell’s was well-known confectioner in the city. According to Glasgow City Archives, it had a factory which produced sweets and chocolates in Anniesland, and also had stands in entertainment venues like cinemas. One local recalled: "We used to go the one in Springburn Rd with my dad and spend our pocket money. I loved blackcurrant and liquorice and sweet peanuts. My dad always bought my mum a wee box of chocolates and some Russian caramels." | Getty Images