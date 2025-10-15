There’s a special kind of magic about an old-fashioned sweet shop.
Thousands of Scots will remember fondly the childhood joy that came with skipping to the sweet shop with your pocket money, watching intently as your chosen sweets were fetched from the shelves and weighed, and finally the crinkle of the paper bag ready to be taken home.
Now, the vast majority of traditional sweet shops have vanished from the Scottish high street, and those that remain stand as a relic of simpler and happier times.
In this nostalgic photo gallery, we take you on a sentimental journey through eight of Scotland’s most iconic sweetshops you might remember from your childhood.
1. Casey's, Edinburgh
This family-run shop sold their own handmade sweets in Edinburgh for over 70 years - with one store on St Mary’s Street and another at the top end of Easter Road. Casey’s outlet on Easter Road was popular with Hibs fans who turned up in their droves to purchase the green and white coloured “Easter Road rock” with their club’s name running through it. Pictured here is Jimmy Casey, the shop's founder, with jars of sugary goodies lining the store's shelves Photo: Stan Warburton
2. Glickman’s, Glasgow
Glickman’s is Glasgow’s oldest surviving sweetie shop. Situated on London Road in the East End, just off the Barra’s and Glasgow Green, Glickman’s has been selling traditional handmade sweets using traditional recipes since 1903. The shop was founded by Issac Glickman, and has since been passed down through the generations | Glickman's
3. Birrell’s, Glasgow
One for the grannies of Glasgow to remember, Birrell’s was well-known confectioner in the city. According to Glasgow City Archives, it had a factory which produced sweets and chocolates in Anniesland, and also had stands in entertainment venues like cinemas. One local recalled: "We used to go the one in Springburn Rd with my dad and spend our pocket money. I loved blackcurrant and liquorice and sweet peanuts. My dad always bought my mum a wee box of chocolates and some Russian caramels." | Getty Images
4. Star Rock Shop, Kirriemuir
The Star Rock Shop was established in 1833 and is reported to be the oldest sweetshop in Scotland. The institution still trades today from the same premises in the Roods, Kirriemuir. Its famous All Star rock recipes are passed down to each new owner, and are still made at the back of the shop. The traditional flavours are Original lemon, Butterscotch, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Mint and Horehound
| Google Maps