The rustling of a paper bag, the jingling of pocket money and the heady smell of boiled sugar as you open the door. For generations of Scots, the traditional sweet shop was a rite of passage growing up.

While the traditional sweet shop has long disappeared from the Scottish high street, the excitement of heading to the corner shop or supermarket for a sugary treat is something we can all remember from our childhoods, whether we grew up in the 1960s or the 2000s.

We’ve taken a nostalgic look back at 10 of the most beloved sweeties that will transport you back to simpler times.

1 . Highland Toffee bar Highland Toffee was the most famous product of the Scottish sweet maker McCowan's, and was a childhood favourite for a generation of Scots. The bars were affectionately referred to as "coo candy" because of its famous wrapper

2 . Creamola Foam If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, chances are you'll remember this iconic fizzy juice. Bought in a brightly coloured metal tin, hundreds of colourful crystals would create the Creamola Foam when combined with cold water. The drink was first produced in Glasgow and it soon became a Scottish staple

3 . Soor Plooms Scots for Sour Plums, these mouth watering favourites hit the tongue with a puckering tang

4 . Irn Bru bar This long , sticky, sugary chew was every child's dream - and every dentist's nightmare