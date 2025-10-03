The rustling of a paper bag, the jingling of pocket money and the heady smell of boiled sugar as you open the door. For generations of Scots, the traditional sweet shop was a rite of passage growing up.
While the traditional sweet shop has long disappeared from the Scottish high street, the excitement of heading to the corner shop or supermarket for a sugary treat is something we can all remember from our childhoods, whether we grew up in the 1960s or the 2000s.
We’ve taken a nostalgic look back at 10 of the most beloved sweeties that will transport you back to simpler times.
1. Highland Toffee bar
Highland Toffee was the most famous product of the Scottish sweet maker McCowan's, and was a childhood favourite for a generation of Scots. The bars were affectionately referred to as "coo candy" because of its famous wrapper Photo: Third Party
2. Creamola Foam
If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, chances are you'll remember this iconic fizzy juice. Bought in a brightly coloured metal tin, hundreds of colourful crystals would create the Creamola Foam when combined with cold water. The drink was first produced in Glasgow and it soon became a Scottish staple Photo: Third Party
3. Soor Plooms
Scots for Sour Plums, these mouth watering favourites hit the tongue with a puckering tang Photo: Third Party
4. Irn Bru bar
This long , sticky, sugary chew was every child's dream - and every dentist's nightmare Photo: Third Party