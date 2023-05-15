Father’s Day always takes place on the third Sunday of June so rest assured that you’ve still got time to prepare something special for the paternal figure in your life.

Pediatric Associates of Franklin reports: "Fathers, like mothers, are pillars in the development of a child's emotional well-being. Children look to their fathers to lay down the rules and enforce them. They also look to their fathers to provide a feeling of security, both physical and emotional."

Mother’s Day has already passed and Father’s Day is fast-approaching which means we’re already about halfway through the year. While Father’s Day has not officially been observed for as long, it is still faithfully celebrated by people around the world who appreciate their fathers, grandfathers, and other meaningful paternal figures.

A nice benefit of the paternal celebration is that it falls in summer meaning it’s likely to have better weather. That said, here’s when Father’s Day falls in 2023, where the occasion originated from and why it is an important date.

When is Father’s Day UK?

The third Sunday of June is always the date of Father’s Day in the UK, that means in 2023 it will fall on Sunday, June 18. It bears mentioning, however, that this is only one calculation for the date and other countries around the world celebrate it at various other times.

For example, Spain and Italy have the equivalent dates Día del Padre and Festa del Papà which are observed on March 19 i.e., the Feast of St Joseph who is dubbed the ‘legal’ father of Jesus Christ.

Where does Father’s Day originate from?

The United Kingdom started observing Father’s Day after US President Richard Nixon signed the date into law in 1972. Other nations around the globe mark the occasion at different times but the UK and USA share the same one.

Father’s Day had been celebrated prior to this, however, and records show that in 1908 a woman named Grace Clayton organised a Father’s Day celebration of her own after losing her own father in a mining tragedy. A couple years later, the US had widespread Father’s Day celebrations.

Why do we celebrate Father’s Day?

Communities worldwide celebrate Father’s Day as a means of recognising and honouring the contribution of fathers. It acknowledges the importance of fatherhood, paternal mentorship and the dedication of these men towards their family and wider community.

Former US President Barack Obama famously said: “Of all the rocks upon which we build our lives, we are reminded today that family is the most important. And we are called to recognize and honor how critical every father is to that foundation. They are teachers and coaches. They are mentors and role models. They are examples of success and the men who constantly push us toward it.”

Only a decade ago, the Prison Reform Trust revealed that since the 1970s the UK incarceration rate had more than doubled and 76% of all men in Prison in England and Wales had an absent father.