Up Helly Aa: 10 of the best moments from Shetland's annual Viking festival as female participants allowed for first time

A Viking festival has embraced female participants for the first time.

Up Helly Aa in Lerwick, Shetland, began in the 1880s, but it only allowed women and girls to join the Jarl Squad and lead the torchlight procession for the first time in 2024.

More than 1,000 torches are lit on the last Tuesday in January as two processions, one in the morning and a second in the evening, take place.

At 7.30pm on Tuesday night, fireworks were set off to signal the lighting of torches.

An imitation Viking boat, named the Galley, along with Guizer Jarl’s squad and a brass band led a procession, with 46 other squads in fancy dress behind them.

Jenna Moar, 16, was one of the first female participants of this year’s Jarl Squad, and her father Richard Moar, 47, is the chief jarl. The organisation is run by a voluntary committee of 17 members, each selected by the guizers – or costumed participants – with one new member elected each year.

The members don Viking-style clothing for the event, which celebrates Shetland’s Norse heritage.

In 1949, the festival became a highly organised event for the first time, after years of ad-hoc celebrations.

Guizer Jarl Mr Moar has been involved in the festival since 1990, with his first taste of guizing that year as a fiddlebox carrier. Three of his nieces are also involved in the Jarl Squad.

Here are ten of the best pictures from Tuesday night’s festival.

Female members join Up Helly Aa 'Jarl Squad' parade Women and girls were allowed to join the Jarl Squad and lead the torchlight procession for the first time in 2024. Among the participants was Jenna Moar, 16, whose father Richard was the chief jarl during Tuesday night's celebrations. Picture: Andy Buchanana/AFP via Getty Images

The 'Jarl Squad' on parade Members of the Up Helly Aa 'Jarl Squad', carrying flaming torches, parade through the streets of Lerwick in the Shetland Islands. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

A member of the Junior Up Helly Aa is framed by fiery inferno A member of the Junior Up Helly Aa reacts during the parade through the streets of Lerwick as a Viking longboat burns in the background. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Flames race down the Viking longboat Flames race up a Viking longboat at the heart of the Up Helly Aa festival at the height of celebrations. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images