All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

The Scottish ghost town' that has lain empty for 16 years after building stopped on £300k houses

There has been no construction work carried out on the Scottish ‘ghost town’ for 16 years after construction work suddenly stopped when the financial crash hit
By Ed Cullinane
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST
 Comment

Eerie images have revealed this 'ghost town' in Scotland – a housing estate lying empty after building work stopped over a decade ago.

The group of 16 homes once worth around £300,000 mostly lie abandoned after work began in 2007, then came to a halt. The properties at Woolmill Place in the town of Sorn in East Ayrshire are being taken over by nature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Video from the inside shows the houses half painted and plastered, with unfitted toilets and baths tossed aside in different rooms.

Woodmill Place in Sorn, East Ayrshire, which has become a ghost village. Picture: SWNSWoodmill Place in Sorn, East Ayrshire, which has become a ghost village. Picture: SWNS
Woodmill Place in Sorn, East Ayrshire, which has become a ghost village. Picture: SWNS

The few residents who moved in say over a decade after the project began they are still “outraged” that it was never completed. The site was originally built by a building company, which went bust following the 2007 credit crunch.

Following its bankruptcy, the site was bought by a construction firm for £2 million. Local residents say the company have done nothing since, leaving the homes now slowly falling apart with derelict interiors.

One woman who lives in one of the homes said: "Nothing has been done for years. We were promised that it would be a great community.

"If they don't want to build anymore, then fine, but sell it to someone who does."

The houses overlook the River Ayr and Dalgain Farm.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.