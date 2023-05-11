The Scots Language in Outlander: 13 Scottish words and phrases from Ken to Dinna Fash
“Dinna Fash, Sassenach” is a phrase from Outlander that features not just one but two Scottish languages; Gaelic and Scots. Today, we’re focusing on the latter.
The Scots Language and Scottish Gaelic are peppered all throughout the Outlander series and, if you’re a fan, perhaps you already speak these Scottish languages without realising it.
Despite Gaelic being at threat of extinction and Scots (the tongue of the famous Robert Burns) facing a similarly stark decline, they are still officially seen as native languages of Scotland.
We’ve previously covered everyday Gaelic phrases in Outlander and even romantic expressions for all the Jamie and Claire’s of the world, but today we’re turning our attention to examples of Scots in the show.
If Scottish words and sayings like “stramash”, “gomeral” or “peely wally” have you scratching your head then carry on reading for thirteen Scots expressions in Outlander used by Jamie Fraser and his ‘teuchter’ crew.