Here’s what the Saltire flag means to Scotland - according to Scotsman readers
It was National Flag Day earlier this week, so we decided to ask what the Saltire meant to our readers. Here is what they said.
The Saltire, a symbol of Scotland and one that come with so much culture and history.
Also known as the Saint Andrew’s Cross or the crux decussata, is a heraldic symbol in the form of a diagonal cross. However, to each individual Scottish person, the cross means something different.
So, on National Flag Day, we decided to ask our readers exactly what the Saltire meant to them - here is what they said.
Page 1 of 3