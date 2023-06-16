Here’s what the Saltire flag means to Scotland - according to Scotsman readers

It was National Flag Day earlier this week, so we decided to ask what the Saltire meant to our readers. Here is what they said.

The Saltire, a symbol of Scotland and one that come with so much culture and history.

Also known as the Saint Andrew’s Cross or the crux decussata, is a heraldic symbol in the form of a diagonal cross. However, to each individual Scottish person, the cross means something different.

So, on National Flag Day, we decided to ask our readers exactly what the Saltire meant to them - here is what they said.

1 . Good whisky "The St Andrews Cross, the home of some of my ancestors, pride, bravery, strength, determination and courage against oppression... good whisky" said Anthony Marr.

2 . Valued "A small part of my ancestry but a very important, interesting and valued part of my family. By chance, and only a few miles from my great grandparents home town, now the home of my son and his family" said Ronnie Waller.

3 . A sigh of relief "Strangely enough, being Birmingham born, it means home. Moved to East Lothian 29 years ago and when I see that flag at the border after we've been south… I breathe a sigh of relief. Also often drive through the birthplace of the flag" said Janette Gaunt.

4 . The longing never ends "My heart and home. Which I left a long time ago but the longing for it never ends" said Ann MacGillivray.

