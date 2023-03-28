All Sections
Who will take top spot in our reader's list of best Scottish bands and musicians? Cr: Getty Images

Best Scottish Bands 2023: The 25 of the best bands, singers and artist from Scotland ever

With such a tough choice, we asked Scotsman readers who they thought were the Scottish bands, musicians and artists of all time.

By Graham Falk
Published 9th Dec 2022, 10:19 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:20 BST

From Ultravox to the modern day artists such as Biffy Clyro and Lewis Capaldi, wherever you look, Scotland has made a significant impact on music in every decade.

However, deciding who is the best Scottish band, singer or artist of all time can be a real challenge. Our office debate failed to settle the argument, so we threw it out to our readers to pick their favourites.

Over 2000 of you responded, with a number of talented musicians chosen as your favourite. We tallied up each vote to discover which act, according to you, is the best Scottish artists of all time.

Formed on the Isle of Skye in 1973, Runrig were far and wide the most mentioned band by our readers and are most famous for the song Loch Lomond.

1. Runrig

Formed on the Isle of Skye in 1973, Runrig were far and wide the most mentioned band by our readers and are most famous for the song Loch Lomond. Photo: Contributed

Aberdeen born Annie Lennox had success as a solo artist and with Eurythmics. She was most famous for the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

2. Annie Lennox/Eurythmics

Aberdeen born Annie Lennox had success as a solo artist and with Eurythmics. She was most famous for the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This). Photo: Theo Wargo

Fronted by Scottish singer Jim Kerr, Simple Minds are best known for the song Don't You (Forget About Me).

3. Simple Minds/Jim Kerr

Fronted by Scottish singer Jim Kerr, Simple Minds are best known for the song Don't You (Forget About Me). Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN

Formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1981 Big Country are best known for the song In A Big Country.

4. Big Country

Formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1981 Big Country are best known for the song In A Big Country. Photo: Contributed

