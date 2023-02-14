Macs Adventure, Gold winners at last year’s British Travel Awards, have just unveiled their own ‘perfect match’ on Valentine’s Day for their 20th anniversary and it’s Scotland’s own Hebridean Baker who has been crowned their Global Brand Ambassador.

Coinneach MacLeod launched 'the Hebridean Baker' back in 2020 and his since risen to internet stardom through his TikTok videos and cookbooks.

Macs Adventure is an award-winning organisation of self-guided holiday specialists that empower people worldwide to experience unforgettable hiking tours. Founded in 2003, the group originated in Scotland but have since risen to prominence on the world stage now offering hundreds of these outdoor trips globally.

Their goal to inspire people to connect with nature is what led them to recruit the Hebridean Baker (Coinneach MacLeod) who was born and raised in the Outer Hebrides, a homeland he now proudly features in his social media following his rise to TikTok stardom.

Founder of Macs Adventure, Neil Lapping, said: “He has inspired so many people to explore and discover the outdoors and his purpose and values align perfectly with ours. We can’t wait to introduce him to our customers across the UK, Europe, North America and beyond.”

A unique blend of stories, music, baking and Scottish Gaelic, has led to Coinneach’s success not only as a TikTok sensation but as a published author as well. Here’s what you should know about the Hebridean Baker.

Who is the Hebridean Baker?

As written on his Instagram, Coinneach MacLeod is the ‘Best-selling Scottish cookbook author 2021 & 2022 + 2nd best porridge-maker in the world’.

The 47-year-old who was born and raised in the Isle of Harris has boasted the title of Scotland’s number-one cookbook author two years running and even represented the country proudly in the World Porridge Making Championships 2021 where he took second place.

The Hebridean Baker uses his platform to celebrate the culture and heritage of his homeland; the Isle of Lewis in Scotland's Outer Hebrides.

Kept in good company by his partner Peter MacQueen and their Westie named Seòras (“George” in Gaelic), the TikToker has built a loyal fanbase online with his videos that explore the rich heritage of the Outer Hebrides and the joys of baking, foraging and exploring - while enjoying a cheeky Uisge Beatha (whisky) along the way.

Why is the Hebridean Baker so famous?

When Coinneach first used TikTok to post traditional Hebridean recipes for his friends to enjoy, he had no clue that they would end up watched and loved by thousands of fans. Back then, the to-be TikTok triumph was only taking advantage of the platform’s video editing capabilities to create a how-to video for a ginger loaf recipe.

Fast forward to the present and as Macs Adventure reports, his “online adventures have been viewed over 23 million times across the globe, counting nearly 500,000 followers across his social media platforms.”

As a Global Brand Ambassador for Macs Adventure, Coinneach MacLeod will inspire his fans to try self-guided holidays and explore the health benefits of them.

Coinneach used the exposure to share the culture and heritage of his Hebridean home, winning fans over worldwide as he grew as a successful influencer and writer.

What has he said about being a Global Brand Ambassador?

As a global ambassador for Macs Adventure, the Hebridean Baker is tasked with educating and inspiring people to understand what self-guided travel is, how to do it responsibly and what health benefits are achievable by taking part.

Reflecting on his new title, Coinneach said: “I am very proud to be representing Macs Adventure. It is important to me that they support local businesses and keep tourism money local. They also promote diversity, sustainability and accessibility in walking and cycling.

“I’m looking forward to highlighting, self-guided, active travel and how it offers a true and authentic experience when exploring new cultures. For me it gives you the freedom to explore the world at your own pace, with no need to worry about being fit enough to keep up with a group.