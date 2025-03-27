The 10 Scottish postcodes most popular with overseas buyers

Edinburgh continues to draw in property hunters from around the world, with nine out of the ten most popular postcodes among overseas buyers in the capital.
Only one - St Andrews- features in the most popular hot-spots for those buying property in Scotland from outside the UK.
The annual Country of Origin report has just been released by Registers of Scotland and it shows most overseas buyers attracted to Scotland come from the United States (12.8 per cent), Hong Kong (8.6 per cent) and Australia (6.9 per cent).
A total of 28,351 property titles in Scotland are registered to overseas addresses.
Of these properties, 5,227 are in Edinburgh. Properties closest to Edinburgh University appear to be in the most demand.
Glasgow, Renfrewshire, Fife, Highland and Aberdeen the next most popular locations for the overseas buyer.
1. EH3 9 - The Meadows and Tollcross
The most popular postcode in Scotland for overseas buyers, EH3 9 covers streets such as Lochrin Place (pictured), Grindlay Street, Lauriston Gardens and Viewforth. With its proximity to Edinburgh University's main centre, the area has a heavy student population. There are 431 properties in this postcode registered to buyers outwith the UK. | Creative Commons/Dogwood Photo: Creative Commons/Dogwood
2. KY16 9 - St Andrews
This St Andrews postcode is the only one in the top 10 for overseas buyers outside Edinburgh. Pictured is Abbotsford Crescent, one of the most desirable addresses in the town which is forever linked to its university and golf courses. There are 283 properties registered to buyers outwith the UK in this postcode, making it the second most popular in Scotland amongst property hunters from overseas. | geograph.org/Jim Bain
3. EH3 6 - New Town, Edinburgh
Some of the country's most expensive urban properties can be found in the EH3 6 postcode, which covers a large part of the New Town including Great King Street (pictured) Dublin Street, Cumberland Street, India Street and Nelson Street. In total, there are 262 properties in this area registered to an address outside the UK, making it the third most popular in Scotland with the overseas market. | Stephendickson/CC
4. EH9 1 - Marchmont
The traditional home to Edinburgh University students, Marchmont has strong pulling power for overseas buyers, who own 235 properties in the EH9 1 postcode area. Key addresses include Spottiswoode Street with its view of the castle (pictured), Marchmont Road and Bruntsfield Crescent.
| CC/geograph.org/Steven Hill