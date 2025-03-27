The 10 Scottish postcodes most popular with overseas buyers

2 . KY16 9 - St Andrews

This St Andrews postcode is the only one in the top 10 for overseas buyers outside Edinburgh. Pictured is Abbotsford Crescent, one of the most desirable addresses in the town which is forever linked to its university and golf courses. There are 283 properties registered to buyers outwith the UK in this postcode, making it the second most popular in Scotland amongst property hunters from overseas. | geograph.org/Jim Bain