The 10 Scottish attractions and castles where visitor numbers are surging - including Outlander site

Visitor numbers to Scotland’s heritage and culture attractions - from castles to art galleries, museums and cathedrals - have risen, with properties linked to film and television locations adding an extra pull for tourists.

More than 49.7 million people visited an attraction last year - up 3.9 per cent on 2023 , according to data from the Moffat Centre at Glasgow Caledonian University and the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA).

Sites linked to film and television shows had extra appeal, with Culloden Battlefield - a key component of the Outlander storyline - enjoying the largest rise in visitors with a 42.8 per cent increase in numbers at the site.

St Giles’ Cathedral also had a good year. The building appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Frankenstein and Fast & Furious 9 and celebrated its 900th anniversary in 2024, when it also experienced an 18.3 per cent rise in visitors.

Edinburgh Castle, which appears as a backdrop in Netflix’s version of One Day, remained in the top spot as Scotland’s most popular paid-for attraction, with visitor numbers rising 4 per cent to 1,981,152 in 2024. The castle is due for a significant investment by Historic Environment Scotland as it seizes upon its popularity.

The Burrell Collection, last year named as the Best Building in Scotland by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland after a £62m revamp, enjoyed a 11.6 per cent rise in visitors at the free attraction. Numbers were up at Newhailes House near Musselburgh by 9.1 per cent.

Chris Greenwood, senior research fellow at the Moffat Centre for Travel and Tourism at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “Heritage and culture are a major attraction among our international visitors with castles, heritage centres and historic sites all performing well.

“Many of Scotland’s heritage sites are used as filming locations, which encourages visitors to undertake ‘set-jetting’ trips to experience their favourite film and television productions, such as Outlander.

“Growth in free attractions demonstrates the ongoing cost-consciousness among domestic visitors. Domestic audiences have been increasingly looking for free attractions and activities, shorter lengths of breaks and things closer to home.”

The National Museum of Scotland remained the number one free attraction with numbers increasing 5.9 per cent to 2,314,974. The National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh, which is also free to enter, recorded an 8.9 per cent increase in visitors to 1,999,196.

Michael Golding, chief executive of the ASVA, said: “The success of Scottish attractions is underpinned by a resolute commitment to providing high-quality experiences that captivate and inspire visitors. The continued rise in visitor numbers, particularly at heritage sites and filming locations, highlights the power of authentic and immersive storytelling in attracting visitors.”

The overall number of visitors to paid-for attractions increased 2.4 per cent to 17,849,139. There were 31,859,344 visits to free attractions in 2024, up 4.8 per cent on the previous year.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said: “These figures hammer home the strength and breadth of Scotland’s tourism sector. I’m pleased that so many of the country’s much-loved attractions continue to attract more and more people through their doors.

“This is testament to the dedication of the thousands of people that work hard to create memorable experiences and showcase the best of Scotland’s history and culture to people worldwide.

“We will continue to work hand in hand with the sector to continue this upwards trend. In the Scottish Budget, we’ve allocated an additional £2m to VisitScotland to help spearhead growth, benefiting attractions and businesses.”

1 . Culloden Battlefield Culloden Battlefield, the site of the final clash of the Jacobite rising in April 1746, remains one of the most popular visitor attractions in Scotland. With its popularity fuelled by its starring role in the Outlander storyline, it continues to draw impressive numbers with visitor numbers rising 42.8% last year.

2 . Stirling Castle Stirling Castle - the childhood home of Mary Queen of Scots - is a rich and royal affair with the once centre of the Stuart dynasty delivering Scottish history by the bucketload. A trip to the refurbished Royal Palace is a must to understand how our kings and queens used to live. The castle saw a 14.8% rise in visitors last year.

3 . Newhailes House One of the most impressive 17th century Palladian villas in Scotland, Newhailes House near Musselburgh saw a 9.1 % rise in visitors last year. The house, blessed with fine architectural features and one of the best libraries in Scotland, is surrounded by peaceful woodland walks. It is forever linked to the Scottish Enlightenment.