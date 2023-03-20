1 . Paisley

There are a number of theories about how the town of Paisley - the largest in Scotland - got its name, which has gone to on lend its moniker to the famous Paisley pattern. Some believe that it comes from the Brittonic word 'pasgill', meaning 'pasture'. Others think that it takes its name from a major church that stood there, called 'basaleg' in Cumbric. Another theory is that it comes from the old English name 'Pæssa' and word 'leah', literally meaning 'Pæssa's Wood'. They refer to the fact that the area used to be referred to as Pasilege or Paslie. Photo: Canva/Getty Images