3 . The Duke of Edinburgh

In theory, when Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021 his title was inherited by his eldest son, King Charles. He's not used it though and it had previously been said that Prince Edward would eventually become the Duke of Edinburgh. Ultimately that will be a decision for the King to make in due course. The title was created in 1726 by King George I, to give to his grandson Prince Frederick. Photo: WPA Pool