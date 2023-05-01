All Sections
Several members of the British royal family are the holders of Scottish titles.

Scottish Royal Titles: Here are 13 royal titles linked to Scotland and who holds them - from Lord of the Isles to the Earl of Forfar

The coronation of King Charles III will officially make him King of Scots – just one of a number of royal titles that has links with Scotland.

By David Hepburn
Published 1st May 2023, 15:49 BST

King Charles III has no shortage of ties with Scotland, being directly descended from James VI of Scotland through his grandfather King George VI.

The British royal family can trace their ancestry through generations of Scottish nobility back to the 14th century and Sir John Lyon, Thane of Glamis, who married King Robert II’s daughter.

Meanwhile Glamis Castle was the ancestral home of King Charles’ grandmother the Queen Mother, as well as being the birthplace of the his late aunt, Princess Margaret, who was the first royal baby to be born in Scotland since 1600.

And the royals love to holiday in Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, which was created by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as a private family retreat.

These links with Scotland are accompanies by numerous grand-sounding titles that are bestowed on the royals when they are born, married or inherit them.

Here are 13 of them, where they originated, and who currently holds them.

When King Charles III is crowned he will become King of Scots - a title first held by James VI of Scotland, when he also became James I of England in 1603.

1. King of Scots

When King Charles III is crowned he will become King of Scots - a title first held by James VI of Scotland, when he also became James I of England in 1603.

Prince Harry's sole Scottish title is the Earl of Dumbarton. Given to Harry by King Charles when he married Meghan Markle in 2018, it was the first time the title had been used since the 17th century.

2. Earl of Dumbarton

Prince Harry's sole Scottish title is the Earl of Dumbarton. Given to Harry by King Charles when he married Meghan Markle in 2018, it was the first time the title had been used since the 17th century.

In theory, when Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021 his title was inherited by his eldest son, King Charles. He's not used it though and it had previously been said that Prince Edward would eventually become the Duke of Edinburgh. Ultimately that will be a decision for the King to make in due course. The title was created in 1726 by King George I, to give to his grandson Prince Frederick.

3. The Duke of Edinburgh

In theory, when Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021 his title was inherited by his eldest son, King Charles. He's not used it though and it had previously been said that Prince Edward would eventually become the Duke of Edinburgh. Ultimately that will be a decision for the King to make in due course. The title was created in 1726 by King George I, to give to his grandson Prince Frederick.

Prince Andrew became the Earl of Inverness in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson. The title was first used in 1718 and was last held by George V’s second son, Prince Albert.

4. Earl of Inverness

Prince Andrew became the Earl of Inverness in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson. The title was first used in 1718 and was last held by George V's second son, Prince Albert.

