Scottish folklore is rich and varied, with stories of heroes, tricksters and magical, shapeshifting creatures passing from mother to child through out generations.

Stories swirling around the country like whispers on the wind, creating a bedrock for the Scotland’s culture, art, poetry and music.

Stories to inspire, entertain, offer moral guidance and warnings to young ears. Stories to paint the world in wonder and magic.

What is a Kelpie?

A Kelpie is a shapeshifter and water spirit from Scottish folklore.

It can be found in Scottish rivers, and can switch between human and horse, with some stories recounting that they keep their hooves, even in human form.

They seek exhausted and lost travellers on the road, who, seeing the welcome sight, would climb on the back of the Kelpie - in horse form, naturally - who would take them to their watery grave.

It is a hotly disputed topic as to whether Kelpies can also be associated with streams and lochs, so best be careful near any body of water, just in case.

Different variations of the Kelpie

The Kelpie will vary depending on who is telling the story, and which part of Scotland it comes from.

Manes of serpents, backward hooves, the ability to sing and even what they do with their captives vary across the country.

Nuggles, Tangies and each-uisge are all variations on the myth, lurking around Scotland’s coast lines, lochs and rivers.

Some devour their victims, ripping their insides out, some are just looking for company and companionship. Some only attack children and some can be controlled and killed.

Some are solitary creatures, others gather together under bridges. Some change into handsome men, some, beautiful women.

With different tales travelling and clashing around Scotland for hundreds of years, the Kelpie is a changeable creature, in every way.

The Kelpies monument

The Kelpies light up purple for epilepsy awareness day (Picture: Submitted)

Between the towns Falkirk and Grangemouth sit a spectacular monument to the Scottish legend.

Completed in 2013, then unveiled in 2014, the Kelpies are a breath taking spectacle

Two Kelpie heads, each 30m high represent strength, endurance and a deep connection to Scotland’s heritage and landscape.