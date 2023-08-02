All Sections
25 Doric Words and Phrases: A Guide to the Scottish dialect starting with “Fit like?”

Scots Leid is a native Scottish language with many colourful dialects under its belt including the ‘rerr’ one we associate with Aberdeen; Doric.
By Thomas Mackay
Published 16th May 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Scotland has three native tongues; English, the Scots Language and Scottish Gaelic. As a language endangered in its heartland, Gaelic has been at the forefront of the national conversation and even found its place in pop culture with Gaelic phrases appearing in Outlander and over 1.5 million new students signing up to learn it on Duolingo.

Examples of Scots Leid are also not too hard to come by as the language has been popularised by the likes of Robert Burns who has received worldwide acclaim for his works like Auld Lang Syne. However, as with most languages, Scots also has dialects which may be lesser known such as Doric in the north-east.

Dubbed Scotland’s “little known fourth language” by the BBC, they said: “This “mither tongue” (mother tongue) is spoken widely from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire to Nairn in the Highlands, where one in two people speak it, according to the University of Aberdeen.”

Let’s shift things away from ‘lesser known’ to ‘better known’ with these 25 Doric words and phrases that will give beginners a ‘guid’ idea of how to speak it.

No, you’re not asking about the state of someone’s physical fitness with this Doric phrase. “Fit like?” is a greeting which is used to say “hey, how are you?” Another way you can say this is “Foo’re ye deein?”

1. Fit Like?

If you had too much sugar as a child (or too much alcohol as an adult, possibly) then chances are you were “acting feel”. If you’re told you’re “acting feel” then it means you’re behaving foolishly or in a silly manner.

2. Acting Feel

You’ve heard of lads and lasses, ladies and gentlemen, now get ready for Loons and Quines. The term “loons and quines” translates to “boys and girls” and the words often accompany other Doric phrases e.g., “far hiv ye bin, loon?” (Where have you been, boy?)

3. Loons and Quines

If you have an Aberdonian parent then it’s very likely you’ve heard this phrase after coming back home late at night following an epic ‘sesh’ with your pals in “toon” (town). It just means “where have you been?”

4. Far Hiv Ye Bin?

