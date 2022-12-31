Want to get away for a staycation in 2023? We asked our readers for their suggestions for the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland.

Our wonderful country is blessed with over 11,000 miles of coastline, from dramatic cliffs to white sandy beaches – but how much of it have you seen?

Luckily for all of us, we’re spoilt for choice when looking for picturesque seaside getaways, so if you’re looking for a new year’s getaway, Scotland is the perfect location to let your hear down.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best seaside resort they had been to in Scotland. Here are their top picks.

1. Plockton On the banks of Loch Carron, Plockton is a picturesque village in the Scottish Highlands. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Castlebay Castlebay, Isle of Barra: This charming town is the main village and a community council area on the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland and is one the most popular seaside visits on our list. Photo: Picture: Allan Wright/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. Tobermory Tobermory, Isle of Mull: An instantly recognisable town in Scotland with its brightly coloured harbour street and vibrant homes which attract many tourists to the island. Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. Millport The only town on the island of Great Cumbrae which lies just offshore from Largs coast. Millport curves around an attractive hilly bay on the south coast. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales