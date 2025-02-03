Scotland's mountain legend honoured for a life's work in the hills

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A climber who has made safe and open access to the mountains of Scotland his life’s work has been honoured.

Kevin Howett has made more than 1,000 first ascents over some of the country’s toughest mountain terrain, securing new routes for climbers who came after him. He also played a key role in securing right to roam legislation and the creation of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Kevin Howett on the first ascent of Flight of the Snowgoose E6, in Glen Nevis.

As the first ever paid staff member for Mountaineering Scotland, Mr Howett went on to serve the organisation for 35 years, with the development of mountain safety another key focus of his work.

As a die-hard climber since 1973, when he could not figure out a carabiner and went solo climbing instead, Mr Howett is regarded for inspiring countless others with his climbing obsession and legendary exploits

Mr Howett, who lives in Crieff, has now been awarded The Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture. Past recipients include David ‘Heavy’ Whalley, Cameron McNeish and Dr Hamish MacInnes.

Kevin Howett has spent his life ascending Scotland's mountains with his work on safety and access benefitting countless climbers behind him.

Mr Howett, of Crieff, said the award was an “unexpected honour” given the calibre of past winners.

He said: “Scotland's mountains have given me so much. To have the part I have played in contributing to the story over the past 50 years recognised is something I am profoundly grateful for and proud of."

Mr Howett earlier described his obsession for climbing, which later led him to move to Scotland to be closer to the challenging landscape that he loved.

In an interview, he said: “Everything was geared around doing as little as possible, so I could go climbing. After about eight years of doing that, you do need to get a proper job.”

He said he was “really proud” of his work with Mountaineering Scotland. “The Scottish Outdoor Access Code is something we did really well on,” he said.

Mr Howett will receive his award at The Fort William Mountain Festival on Saturday, February 15, for “his life-long passion for climbing and his unparalelled achievements with Mountaineering Scotland”, from which he has now retired.

He founded the Scottish Climbing Advisory Group and the Mountain Safety Group and pushed for the development and funding of indoor climbing facilities that have introduced millions to the sport.

A statement from the awards organisers said: “Kevin Howett dedicated his 35-year career to the delivery of the most consequential changes to policy and initiatives development and legislation for the benefit of the entire Scottish climbing and hill walking community, arguably more than any other individual.”

Mr Howett will be presented with his award, which is sponsored by JAHAMA Highland Estates, part of Alvance British Aluminium, based in Lochaber.

He will appear alongside other climbers breaking barriers and going beyond to achieve, including three members of the GB paraclimbing team; blind climber Jess Dufton; and James Rudge and Joanna Newton, who both climb internationally despite the loss of a limb.

Mr Howett has made close to 1,000 First Ascents, up to E7 and Winter VII level - which include large stretches of technical and ice climbing. He has also completed many “onsight” first ascents without ever seeing the route before. More than 3,500 solo climbs up to E5 level, over “extremely severe” terrain, many by accident, have also been achieved.

Anna Danby, the Fort William Mountain Festival co-ordinator, said: 'It's always inspiring to hear the stories of people who have achieved great things in the mountains, but this award requires individuals to have gone beyond just personal achievement.

