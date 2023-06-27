For any aspiring new music act, there can be no greater feeling than scoring that first UK number one.
According to data compiled by the Official Charts Company, there have been a total of 46 songs by Scottish artists that have hit number 1 in the UK since the charts began in 1952.
From the days of Glasgow-born skiffle legend Lonnie Donegan ruling the charts in the 1950s, right up to the present day and the likes of sea shanty icon Nathan Evans and Lewis Capaldi, us Scots are no strangers to being crowned kings and queens of the charts.
1. Bay City Rollers: Bye Bye Baby (1975)
There have been few pop acts before or since that captured the zeitgeist of their era quite like the Bay City Rollers did in the mid-1970s. The tartan clad lads' cover of the Four Seasons' "Bye, Bye, Baby" stayed at number one in the UK for six weeks in March and April 1975 Photo: Other
2. Marmalade: Ob La Di Ob La Da (1969)
Who had a number one hit with Ob La Di Ob La Da? It's a great pub quiz question, because it certainly wasn't the Beatles. That owner goes to Glasgow band Marmalade. Photo: TSPL
3. Middle of the Road: Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep (1971)
Despite the name, there was nothing middle of the road about this Abba-esque Glasgow group, who scored a UK number one with a slice of novelty pop called Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep. Photo: Other
4. Billy Connolly: D.I.V.O.R.C.E (1975)
The Big Yin's parody of Tammy Wynette classic D.I.V.O.R.C.E served to increase the legendary comedian's popularity in the 1970s. Photo: Other