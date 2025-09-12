Life in Scotland in 1965.placeholder image
Life in Scotland in 1965. | National World

Scotland in 1965: Here are 20 amazing pictures of life in Scotland 60 years ago - including Muhammad Ali in Glasgow

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:02 BST

Things looked very different in Scotland six decades ago.

There was plenty going on in the world in 1965 - the year of the first space walk and the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill.

The Vietnam War was entering its 10th year, while in the UK the death penalty was abolished and the 70mph speed limit introduced.

In Scotland the first section of the M8 motorway opened, singer Marti Pellow was born, and Cassius Clay fought an exhibition bout at Paisley Ice Rink.

Here are 20 pictures from our archive to take you back to those days.

Boxer Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) in Glasgow in 1965

1. Knockout

Boxer Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) in Glasgow in 1965 | Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Children play on the model of the Golden Arrow engine in Jenners, Edinburgh, November 1965.

2. Playtime

Children play on the model of the Golden Arrow engine in Jenners, Edinburgh, November 1965. | National World

Photo Sales
Tommy Reston captained Linlithgow to Scottish Cup glory in 1965

3. Champions

Tommy Reston captained Linlithgow to Scottish Cup glory in 1965 | other

Photo Sales
Demonstrators and police clashed at the pier when the first ferries running a Sunday service to Skye docked in 1965.

4. Down with this sort of thing

Demonstrators and police clashed at the pier when the first ferries running a Sunday service to Skye docked in 1965. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandGlasgowMuhammad AliHistoryPhotography
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice