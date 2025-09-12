There was plenty going on in the world in 1965 - the year of the first space walk and the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill.

The Vietnam War was entering its 10th year, while in the UK the death penalty was abolished and the 70mph speed limit introduced.

In Scotland the first section of the M8 motorway opened, singer Marti Pellow was born, and Cassius Clay fought an exhibition bout at Paisley Ice Rink.

Here are 20 pictures from our archive to take you back to those days.

1 . Knockout Boxer Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) in Glasgow in 1965

2 . Playtime Children play on the model of the Golden Arrow engine in Jenners, Edinburgh, November 1965.

3 . Champions Tommy Reston captained Linlithgow to Scottish Cup glory in 1965