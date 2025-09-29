Workers in W & M Duncan's famous chocolate factory in Beaverhall Road, Edinburgh, in July 1958.placeholder image
Scotland in 1958 in Photos: Here are 26 amazing pictures showing Scottish life 67 years ago - from shops to celebs

By David Hepburn

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:46 BST

Scotland looked very different nearly seven decades ago.

There was plenty going on in the world in 1958 - the year a 17-year-old Pele helped Brazil claim their first World Cup.

‘Tennis for Two’ became one of the first video games, seven Manchester United footballers were among 21 people killed in the Munich air disaster, and The Bridge on the River Kwai won seven Oscars including Best Picture.

In Britain work on Britain's first full-length motorway (the M1) began, the Church of England gave its moral backing to family planning, and the Duke of Edinburgh's Award was presented for the first time at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile in Scotland work began on the Forth Road Bridge, Christmas Day was a public holiday for the first time, and actor Peter Capaldi was born.

Here are 26 pictures to take you back to those days.

Construction of the Forth Road Bridge in South Queensferry in 1958.

1. Men at work

Construction of the Forth Road Bridge in South Queensferry in 1958. | TSPL

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in Fife at Rothes Colliery.

2. Royal wave

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in Fife at Rothes Colliery. | National World

A cycle race leaving The Mound, in Edinburgh, watched by a starter and timekeeper in June 1958.

3. Bicycle race

A cycle race leaving The Mound, in Edinburgh, watched by a starter and timekeeper in June 1958. | National World

A view of the Links Market in Kirkcaldy in 1958.

4. All the fun of the fair.

A view of the Links Market in Kirkcaldy in 1958. | TSPL

