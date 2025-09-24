2 . Hamnet - 9/4

Chloé Zhao is one of only three women to have won the Best Director Oscar - for 'Nomadland' - and looks like enjoying further awards success for 'Hamnet'. It's the 9/4 second favourite for Best Picture, with Zhao tipped for Best Director and stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal likely to get acting nods. They play William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, and looks at the impact the tragic death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet had on their lives. | Contributed