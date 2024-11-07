Whether you’re looking to play tourist in your own country or are coming from further afield, there are a number of excellent tourist attractions in Scotland worthy of exploring.
We asked you to share what you thought Scotland’s top tourist attractions were and after hundreds of comments, we’ve narrowed down the list.
So without further ado, here are the 32 best Scottish tourist attractions as voted for by The Scotsman readers.
1. The Welcome to Scotland sign
To kick things off, one Scotsman reader suggested that the "Welcome to Scotland" sign which sits on the border between Scotland and England should be considered its own tourist attraction. | Getty Images
2. Bealach na Bà – Pass of the Cattle
This single winding road in Wester Ross is among the tourist attractions recommended by Scotsman readers. It features the steepest ascent of any road in the UK, with a summit of 2,054 feet. | Helen Hotson - stock.adobe.com
3. Blair Castle
The ancestral home of Clan Murray, Blair Castle is a 5-star visitor attraction in Perthshire, close to Pitlochry and the House of Bruar. | robnaw - stock.adobe.com
4. Bow Fiddle Rock
Located near Portknockie in the north-east of Scotland, Bow Fiddle Rock is a natural sea arch which many make sure to stop and visit for not just for its beauty, but to see the many birds which nest there. | Nicola - stock.adobe.com