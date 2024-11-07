Here are 31 of Scotland's best tourist attractions as selected by Scotsman readers

We asked and you delivered – here are Scotland’s best tourist attractions as decided by Scotsman readers.

Whether you’re looking to play tourist in your own country or are coming from further afield, there are a number of excellent tourist attractions in Scotland worthy of exploring.

You can step back in time and explore well preserved locations such as The Real Mary King's Close or witness history through medieval ruins such as Dunnottar Castle, but with so many options all around the country where should you start?

We asked you to share what you thought Scotland’s top tourist attractions were and after hundreds of comments, we’ve narrowed down the list.

So without further ado, here are the 32 best Scottish tourist attractions as voted for by The Scotsman readers.

1. The Welcome to Scotland sign

To kick things off, one Scotsman reader suggested that the "Welcome to Scotland" sign which sits on the border between Scotland and England should be considered its own tourist attraction.

1. The Welcome to Scotland sign

To kick things off, one Scotsman reader suggested that the "Welcome to Scotland" sign which sits on the border between Scotland and England should be considered its own tourist attraction. | Getty Images

2. Bealach na Bà – Pass of the Cattle

This single winding road in Wester Ross is among the tourist attractions recommended by Scotsman readers. It features the steepest ascent of any road in the UK, with a summit of 2,054 feet.

2. Bealach na Bà – Pass of the Cattle

This single winding road in Wester Ross is among the tourist attractions recommended by Scotsman readers. It features the steepest ascent of any road in the UK, with a summit of 2,054 feet. | Helen Hotson - stock.adobe.com

3. Blair Castle

The ancestral home of Clan Murray, Blair Castle is a 5-star visitor attraction in Perthshire, close to Pitlochry and the House of Bruar.

3. Blair Castle

The ancestral home of Clan Murray, Blair Castle is a 5-star visitor attraction in Perthshire, close to Pitlochry and the House of Bruar. | robnaw - stock.adobe.com

4. Bow Fiddle Rock

Located near Portknockie in the north-east of Scotland, Bow Fiddle Rock is a natural sea arch which many make sure to stop and visit for not just for its beauty, but to see the many birds which nest there.

4. Bow Fiddle Rock

Located near Portknockie in the north-east of Scotland, Bow Fiddle Rock is a natural sea arch which many make sure to stop and visit for not just for its beauty, but to see the many birds which nest there. | Nicola - stock.adobe.com

