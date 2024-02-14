The attraction says it has welcomed more than 3.5 million visitors since opening in 2003. Picture: contributed.

A key Edinburgh tourist attraction that is Outlander actor Sam Heughan's favourite place in Scotland has reported a record-breaking 2023, with the year also seeing it conclude a six-figure renovation project.

The Real Mary King’s Close located beneath the Royal Mile said it last year welcomed more than 257,000 guests underground to explore the hidden streets of Edinburgh, smashing its previous record year in 2019 by more than 10,000 people. The attraction, which provides a glimpse into the city’s dark past, including the extreme living conditions endured during the plague and the harsh effects of social hierarchy during the 17th century, is also listed on TripAdvisor as the fifth-best thing to do in Edinburgh.

It added that since its post-pandemic reopening in May 2021, it has welcomed more than half a million guests, and in 2023 alone, had visitors from 162 countries including France, China, USA, Peru, Swaziland and Kazakhstan. Last year saw the completion of a £200,000 renovation turning the venue’s listed Burgh Courtroom, located in Edinburgh’s City Chambers, into a new retail experience on the Royal Mile.

Paul Nixon, general manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, cheered “such a successful year in 2023. He added: “We first opened our doors 20 years ago in 2003 to reveal the true stories of Mary King’s Close and its former residents. Since then, we have grown from strength to strength. Summer is always a particularly popular time for us, however 2023 saw a fantastic level of growth all year, with significant increase in numbers during the low seasons as well… we can’t wait to see what 2024 will bring.”