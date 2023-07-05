2 . Crescent V-rod

The Crescent V-rod is another Pictish symbol which appears commonly on stones. The crescent component is thought to represent the sun or the moon; a skyward view. The ‘V’ is said to be composed of arrows, one pointing downwards and another upwards, it has been suggested that it represents the arrival of a soul at birth and its return upon death. A stone featuring this design can be found in the Orkney museum. Photo: via WikiCommons and Canva Pro