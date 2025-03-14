Pictish experts call for 'full and open' investigation into toppled 9th-century stone

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictish-era experts have called for a “full and open” investigation into why one of the country’s most revered carved stones of the period toppled over and snapped in two.

The Aberlemno III stone in the Angus village fell over in high winds on March 4 - complete with the wooden box designed to protect it in winter - and crashed into a nearby dry stane dyke.

Some believe it had stood on the same spot for 1,200 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberlemno III before it fell over into the dry stane dyke. Some believe the stone, which was revered for the quality of its craftsmanship, stood on the same spot for 1,200 years. | Scott Comrie/geograph.org

Photographs show the ninth-century stone, which is cherished for the quality of its craftsmanship given its detailed high-relief carvings, on its back after snapping from its base.

The monument fell over just a week after Historic Environment Scotland (HES) were informed the wooden box was damaged and banging against the stone.

David McGovern, stone carver and vice-president of the Pictish Arts Society, said something had “clearly gone wrong” and that HES must be open about its findings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGovern said: "We would encourage HES to have a full and open investigation into what has happened at Aberlemno. Something has clearly gone wrong and they need to be open about that.

"On what happens next to the Aberlemno III, we want the local community to be involved in the discussion on this and we want the Pictish Arts Society to also be part of that conversation.

“The initial impression is that the damage is not as bad as initially feared. The break at the head of the cross appears to have occured on an existing fault. However, we have not seen the other side of the stone, the side on which it fell.”

Mr McGovern added: "From my point of view, I can't see how you could pin this back together and keep it outdoors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HES said it “acted quickly” to secure the stone after it fell, with a new box placed over the monument to protect it as it lies on the ground. The box is due to be temporarily removed for full assessment of the damage.

Mr McGovern said the stone should ultimately remain in Aberlemno.

He said: "Potentially, one option is for the stone to be moved indoors, but remain in Aberlemno. The stone should remain in Aberlemno and this is not an opportunity to move it to, say, Edinburgh."

A number of stones are kept in Aberlemno Hall in a museum run by the community. Two others remain outdoors and covered in wooden boxes in winter, including the ‘battle stone’, which may commemorate the Battle of Nechtansmere, which was once thought to have taken place near Dunnichen, south of Aberlemno, in AD 685.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Ecgfrith of Northumbria was killed in this battle, ending the Anglian occupation of Pictish territory. The stone is considered one of the finest surviving examples of Pictish carving.

A HES spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, March 4, we were made aware that Aberlemno III, one of four Pictish sculptured stones within the village of Aberlemno, had fallen over along with the wooden box, which is used to encase the stone during the winter months.

“Our specialist teams acted quickly to secure the stone. The wooden box encasing the stone has been carefully removed, and a new box has been constructed to protect the stone while it is in its current position. Our stone conservators have also been on site to make an initial condition assessment of the stone.