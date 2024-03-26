Culross Palace, which dates back to the late 16th and early 17th centuries, is the burgh's finest attraction and a big draw for Outlander fans. Picture: Scott Reid

Small but perfectly formed. Culross has to be up there as a contender for Scotland’s most enchanting settlement. Certainly among its most historic.

Being a Fifer, born and bred, and living a mere eight miles away I cannot tell you how many times I’ve visited this time-frozen example of a 17th century burgh. Between school excursions, weekend drives and coastal path diversions that tally feels like it must be in the hundreds.

With its steep and often treacherous cobbled lanes and distinctive red-tiled terraced houses, Culross simply teems with history. Notable attractions include Culross Town House, formerly used as a courthouse and prison, the Mercat Cross and the remains of the Cistercian house of Culross Abbey, founded in the 13th century. For nearly 100 years now the National Trust for Scotland has been working hard to preserve and restore many of the burgh’s unique buildings, and that effort has certainly paid off in terms of global recognition.

Having featured as a backdrop to a host of movies and TV series including 1971’s Kidnapped and the 2008 adaptation of The 39 Steps, the streets of Culross are probably best known to fans of the hit series Outlander. I appear to be in a minority of people that have never seen a single episode but I gather the landmark Culross Palace features large. And, despite my countless pilgrimages to the wee toon that time has passed by, I confess to never having stepped foot in its number one attraction. A couple of months back I put that right, and for a tenner or so stepped into the shoes of a wealthy early 17th century merchant.

The house was never a royal residence as such, instead being built for coal mining pioneer Sir George Bruce - a descendant of the family of King Robert the Bruce. It’s a “palace” that deserves a couple of hours of any visitor’s time, exploring its splendid main hall, bedrooms, strong-room and painted chamber. Horticulturists are sure to be smitten by the palace gardens which rise to the rear of the building and provide an escape from the frequently maddening summer crowds. For me, and I suspect millions of Outlander fans, Culross is up there as a bucket list experience.